The Jewish Schrödinger’s shofar

A few days after Ed Miliband stood up in Parliament to outline the Government’s plan for sanctions against West Bank goods, reactions from our own religious and communal leaders reflect a reality that is dynamic and complex. This article is not political commentary; it is a reflection on the actions of the UK government, through the lens of a teaching about the duty to hear the shofar on Rosh Hashanah.

There is a straightforward duty, or mitzvah, to hear the shofar on Rosh Hashanah. But, what if a person lives next door to the synagogue, and happens to overhear the shofar, or the person who just happens to hear it while walking past?

Does accidental hearing count?

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The mishnah, says yes, but only if they listen with the intention to hear it. This means that two people, sharing a home next door to the synagogue, could be sitting side by side on the sofa and simultaneously hear the same shofar blasts. Johnny, recognising that unique sound, knowing it is Rosh Hashanah, listens with intention. He fulfils the mitzvah. Sarah, also recognising the shofar and the day, lets it wash over her like any other ambient noise.

She has not then, ‘heard’ the shofar on Rosh Hashanah for the purpose of the mitzvah.

This is not a thought experiment, a Jewish Shrodiger’s box. Intentionality is essential in Jewish law, in establishing culpability for crime, the formation of partnerships, signalling the beginning of a contract, instructing agents and infusing meaning into countless religious experiences.

Recognising intention is also a useful way of thinking about the upcoming sanctions.

Those watching the parliamentary debate may well have wondered, what exactly is in fact going on? The sanctions were described as symbolic and the parliamentary debate carried plenty of symbolic weight and as well as emotion, with profound expressions of relief, anger, joy, and more. I do not think I have ever before witnessed a more effective or rapid coalescence around one idea, a coming together into focus, an act of unity.

There is nothing as useful as a common enemy.

What if a person lives next door to the synagogue, and happens to overhear the shofar. Does accidental hearing count?

I do not know enough about politics to understand whether an imperfect political process can deliver a good enough result. But I think that I am not alone in mistrusting the subtext; the particular excitement that builds in the moment of consensus, all enmity forgotten, consciences salved, voters placated, and only a short while until the next party conference.

A subtext is important, especially when it is denied. I hope that a good result can come out of this imperfection. Perhaps the stated goals will meet with some success. I think that Anglo-Jews and our communal leaders support the goal of ending settler violence, as well as the dangerous anti-democratic extremism within Israel’s own government. I think there is support for principled, coordinated international efforts to uphold for the rule of law, as well as strong partnerships, built on trust.

Will these sanctions bring success? I’m a rabbi and not a politician. All I can say is that it is like listening to the shofar on Rosh Hashanah, you cannot do it without intention.