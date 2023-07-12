The Kosher Food and Wine Experience proves to be the wine-ing ticket

Summer loving (aka eating and drinking) was in full force at Kedem’s Kosher Food and Wine Experience at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane last night. There were 200 wines from Israel, France, Italy, and the USA to sample, plus cocktails full of summer flavours from the cocktail bar and a fantastic buffet.

Top wineries and distilleries brought their new vintages and styles including premier French growers Chateau Leoville Poyferre, Chateau Pontet Canet and Chateau Giscours, plus the favourites from Israel were there too – Castel, Yatir, Flam and Matar by Pelter.

There were areas dedicated to whisky, gin and champagne, plus plenty of rose on display – a perfect fit with the summery food. Chef Luca Camboni of kosher caterers Arieh Wagner created a stunning buffet of bowl and finger food full of the fresh taste summer, plus the regular KFWE favourites.

Attendees piled their plates high at the ever-popular sushi station, tucked into salt beef and short rib plus loads of fantastic canapes including sea bass ceviche, duck wraps, salmon poke bowls, pulled beef arancini and highly unusual macarons sandwiched with chopped liver. Churros, affogato, Eton mess and passion fruit mousse were among the desserts.