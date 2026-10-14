The Liberal Jewish Congregation Amsterdam is looking for a RABBI (m/f)
Would you like to help build liberal Jewish life in Amsterdam?
PRACTICAL
- Full-time, in principle; the position requires flexibility.
- Initial appointment for one year, with the intention to extend.
- International applicants actively sought.
- The rabbi is expected to settle in or near Amsterdam.
Closing date for applications: 8 November 2026
After more than 30 years with the congregation, one of our rabbis is retiring. This opens the way for a new rabbi, who will work alongside our other rabbi and the rabbinic team of the largest Progressive Jewish congregation in the Netherlands.
We are looking for a rabbi who inspires and connects. A spiritual leader who feels at home in a congregation where religion, education, pastoral care, encounter and social engagement are inseparably connected.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A RABBI
- With an ordination from a seminary recognised by the EUPJ/ERA, or equivalent standing;
- With a good command of Hebrew and of the liturgical tradition of the Liberal Jewish congregations;
- Who is rooted in the liberal Jewish tradition and endorses the principles of the World Union for Progressive Judaism;
- With a vision of Jewish education and experience in teaching children, teenagers and adults;
- Who can represent our congregation with conviction and nuance.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Download our brochure at ljgamsterdam.nl/vacancy-rabbi.
For more information, please contact Tom de Swaan, chair of the LJG Amsterdam and of the selection committee, at werving@ljg.nl.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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