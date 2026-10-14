The Liberal Jewish Congregation Amsterdam is looking for a RABBI (m/f)

PRACTICAL

Full-time, in principle; the position requires flexibility.

Initial appointment for one year, with the intention to extend.

International applicants actively sought.

The rabbi is expected to settle in or near Amsterdam.

Closing date for applications: 8 November 2026

After more than 30 years with the congregation, one of our rabbis is retiring. This opens the way for a new rabbi, who will work alongside our other rabbi and the rabbinic team of the largest Progressive Jewish congregation in the Netherlands.

We are looking for a rabbi who inspires and connects. A spiritual leader who feels at home in a congregation where religion, education, pastoral care, encounter and social engagement are inseparably connected.

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WE ARE LOOKING FOR A RABBI

With an ordination from a seminary recognised by the EUPJ/ERA, or equivalent standing;

With a good command of Hebrew and of the liturgical tradition of the Liberal Jewish congregations;

Who is rooted in the liberal Jewish tradition and endorses the principles of the World Union for Progressive Judaism;

With a vision of Jewish education and experience in teaching children, teenagers and adults;

Who can represent our congregation with conviction and nuance.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Download our brochure at ljgamsterdam.nl/vacancy-rabbi.

For more information, please contact Tom de Swaan, chair of the LJG Amsterdam and of the selection committee, at werving@ljg.nl.

We look forward to hearing from you!