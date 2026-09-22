The Man Who Created Nova… A Story of Survival, Community and Hope

In the most powerful episode to date, Jodie Brandman sits down with Ofir Amir, Co-founder, producer, and survivor of the Nova Festival.

Before October 7th, Ofir was building an incredible community alongside music festivals, all promoting connection and kindness at the core.

At 6.29am on October 7th, everything changed.

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Fleeing from the Nova massacre, Ofir was shot by terrorists and had to watch one of his best friends die next to him, all the while trying to protect his pregnant wife at home who hiding in a bomb shelter.

Ofir shows us what it means to be resilient. He has gone on to create the Nova Exhibition (which is in London until June 15th), and the Tribe of Nova, an entire community supporting survivors and their families.

This episode needs to be watched by everyone.

A massive thank you to Ofir for sharing his story. Please donate to The Tribe of Nova to help continue his incredible work: http://bit.ly/4eUFnRt

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