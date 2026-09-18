The power of proud Jews both speaking out and listening

A recent analysis examined 14.7 million news articles across 65 languages and a decade of global coverage. Some have said that what it found was extraordinary, my view is that it’s only extraordinary to those who haven’t been paying attention.

Israel has a population of around ten million people, roughly 95th in the world, yet over the last decade it ranked sixth for the absolute volume of international news coverage it received. Per capita, nobody else came close.

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In 2024, one in every 26 articles published globally was about Israel. More than twice as many stories were published about Israel as all 48 countries of sub-Saharan Africa combined, 1.3 billion people.

After 7 October, Israel occupied more than one per cent of US cable-news airtime on 344 out of the subsequent 365 days. Sudan, where hundreds of thousands are estimated to have died, crossed the same threshold on just eight out of 390.

Sadly it isn’t simply volume that we can use as a metric. Using GDELT, the world’s largest open database of news coverage, the analysis calculated an average sentiment score for Israel over the last decade of -2.77. More negative than Iran, North Korea, Sudan, China, Congo and Russia.

Daniel Kahneman, Nobel prize winner and renowned psychologist, understood the danger of repetition:

“A reliable way to make people believe in falsehoods is frequent repetition, because familiarity is not easily distinguished from truth.”

For almost three years, Jews have lived inside that repetition.

Israel, Gaza, Zionists, Genocide, Apartheid, Colonisers, Occupation, Boycotts, Sanctions, Protests. Another accusation, another condemnation, another demand that Jews explain ourselves. Noise, endless, deafening noise.

But then comes Yom Kippur and for twenty-five hours, the Jewish people do something extraordinary, we turn off. We stop eating, we stop working, we put down our phones, we stop arguing with strangers, we stop defending ourselves, we stop refreshing the news.

Most importantly, we stop asking what everybody else has done wrong and ask the infinitely harder question: What have I done wrong?

After almost three years in which seemingly everybody has had something to say about Jews, perhaps the holiest thing we can do for twenty-five hours is stop listening to them and focus on the true demands of Yom Kippur, to examine ourselves more ruthlessly than any newspaper columnist, politician, activist or celebrity ever could.

Before the noise stops, four things stayed with me this week. Four very different reminders of the power of a voice. When we must use it, when others try to silence it, what can happen when we use it to tell our own stories and, ultimately, when the most important thing we can do is stop speaking and listen.

So this week’s Shabbat Shalom, and my thought as we approach Yom Kippur, is dedicated to those who chose to use their voices not simply to make more noise, but to do something with it. To challenge, to create, to tell stories, to preserve memory. To affirm who we are without demanding that somebody else disappear in the process.

That is the distinction worth carrying into Yom Kippur. Having a voice does not require drowning out somebody else’s and sometimes knowing when to speak matters every bit as much as knowing when to be silent.

Shabbat Shalom to Robert Kraft.

Something deeply troubling and deeply revealing happened in the music industry this week. Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after several venues made clear they would not host concerts with him on the bill. Among those drawing the line was Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium and founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Immediately the story became about Macklemore being “cancelled”, except context matters, history and patterns matter; all of which were abandoned and ignored in the pursuit of righteous condemnation.

In 2014, Macklemore appeared onstage wearing a black wig, beard and grotesquely exaggerated prosthetic nose, imagery immediately condemned as a Jewish caricature. Macklemore denied that the costume was intended as a Jewish stereotype and apologised for the offence caused. It’s happened to us all. One minute you’re getting dressed for work, the next you’ve accidentally assembled a costume dripping in centuries-old antisemitic tropes. An occupational hazard, apparently.

Then, less than a month after 7 October, by his own admission not knowing enough about the conflict, he nevertheless decided he knew enough to stand before thousands at a pro-Palestinian demonstration and accuse Israel of genocide. The accusation has followed ever since, through speeches, songs and performances, on repeat at every opportunity.

So let’s at least be clear about what happened this week. Robert Kraft did not object to an artist saying “Free Palestine”, he objected to the Jewish belief in their ancestral homeland being compared to white supremacy and to lies being screamed from a stage at tens of thousands of men, women and children who had paid to attend a concert, not a rally.

He looked at the history, he looked at the performer and at the performance and said not in my stadium.

Next we saw Finneas walk away from the tour, Lukas Graham walk away, Aaron Rowe walk away, Beoga walk away. Artists rallied around Macklemore, framing his removal as the silencing of someone prepared to speak for the oppressed. Even Ed Sheeran, who didn’t make the decision and has simply said that he wants his concerts to be places of unity rather than political rallies, faces demands that he too be boycotted.

The hypocrisy is staggering. These are creative industries obsessed with the idea that words matter. Industries that have spent years insisting that speech has consequences. Industries in which boycotts, cancellations and demands that people lose work because of words deemed hateful or offensive have become commonplace. Industries that rightly tell us that minorities should be listened to when they say something directed towards them is hateful.

Until the minority is Jews, then apparently we have misunderstood. Then consequences become censorship, cancellation becomes freedom of expression, then nuance suddenly matters. The people who would demand accountability for speech affecting almost any other minority close ranks around the person Jews say has crossed the line.

We have watched artists and journalists including Boy George, Pink and Eve Barlow experience the other side of this equation. Abuse, boycotts and demands for cancellation for expressing support for Israel or Zionism. Which makes the question increasingly uncomfortable to ask. Is it still a safe place for those of us who believe in the basic right of a Jewish homeland to exist?

Robert Kraft didn’t silence Macklemore, he didn’t remove his music, he didn’t close his social-media accounts, he didn’t prevent him performing elsewhere. He simply said not in my stadium – and that too, is freedom.