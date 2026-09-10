The Princess Royal marks 75 years of Manchester Jewish Community Care

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal visited Manchester Jewish Community Care (MJCC) on Tuesday 8 September to help celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary and recognise its longstanding contribution to supporting older and vulnerable members of the Jewish community.

She visited The Nicky, MJCC’s flagship social and wellbeing centre in Higher Crumpsall, Manchester, where she met members, volunteers and staff who play a vital role in the charity’s work.

Welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Mrs Diane Hawkins, the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Manchester, and MJCC chief executive David Delew, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne spent time speaking with more than 50 members, volunteers and staff, learning about the charity’s activities and the impact its services have across the community.

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She was also reunited with Barbara Rosen, a long-standing member of The Nicky, who as a teenager worked as a groom at the Royal Stables at Windsor Castle and helped teach the Princess to ride.

MJCC chief executive David Delew paid tribute to the charity’s dedicated staff and volunteers and reflected on the significance of the anniversary, which coincided with the anniversary of the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “For 75 years this organisation has stood for inclusion, dignity and connection. Every day our members come through these doors seeking friendship, companionship and a sense of belonging. The Nicky provides invaluable support to families and those who visit the centre, particularly older residents and those with disabilities.”

Describing the “great honour to have Your Royal Highness share in this important milestone” Delew added: “I know that today’s visit will be remembered with pride and gratitude by our charity, our members and the wider community for years to come.”

Originally founded in 1951 as the Manchester Jewish Blind Society, today the organisation provides a wide range of services promoting independence, wellbeing and social inclusion, particularly for older people and those living with disabilities.