The Proud Zionist Producer Refusing to Keep Quiet in Hollywood

In this episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Hollywood producer and writer, Leo Pearlman.

We chat about how he built a TV empire from a basement with 3 other Jewish guys; The Hollywood silence (and antisemitism) the last few years; why he’s speaking out as a proud Zionist Jew; and most importantly… why herring is absolutely NOT allowed in his office!

It’s a brilliant inspiring, funny and insightful episode so make sure you tune in…

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