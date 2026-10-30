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The Proud Zionist Producer Refusing to Keep Quiet in Hollywood

Leo Pearlman joins Jodie Brandman to discuss Hollywood’s silence, antisemitism and speaking out as a Zionist.

By What The Falafel Podcast October 30, 2026, 10:56 am Edit
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In this episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Hollywood producer and writer, Leo Pearlman.

We chat about how he built a TV empire from a basement with 3 other Jewish guys; The Hollywood silence (and antisemitism) the last few years; why he’s speaking out as a proud Zionist Jew; and most importantly… why herring is absolutely NOT allowed in his office!

It’s a brilliant inspiring, funny and insightful episode so make sure you tune in…

→ Podcast Instagram:   / wtfalafelpodcast  

→ Host:   / jodiebrandman  

→ Partnered with Jewish News:   / jewishnews  

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