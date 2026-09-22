The Truth About Growing Up In A Religious Jewish Community

In this episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Jewish content creator and mum of 3, Chaya of London, for a fun and heartfelt conversation!

From her life in London and LA to her Chabad upbringing Chaya talks about the key moments in her life.

We cover everything from religious marital pressures to building her Jewish home with her kids. This episode will have you feeling proud and inspired!

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