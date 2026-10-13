Help Jewish News and Wohl Legacy find 40 inspiring under-40s making their mark on Jewish life

The return of 40 Under 40! Nominate our community’s top young leaders

Search for the under 40s set to lead the community over the coming decades launched by Jewish News in partnership with the Wohl Legacy.

While record levels of antisemitism have led to questions over the future of Anglo-Jewry, this project will identify and celebrate some of the young people whose leadership, innovation and commitment are making a difference to Jewish life today and helping to shape its future.

Nominees can be professionals working within communal organisations, lay leaders, trustees, innovators or donors and the final list of 40 – selected by an esteemed panel of judges – will be drawn from across religious and political affiliations. They will need to not have had their 40th birthday by the closing date.

JN co-publishers Richard Ferrer and Justin Cohen said: “Our community has enough to worry about in 2026 but you don’t have to look beyond our pages to be reminded that there’s still much to be proud of about Anglo-Jewry. We are determined to remind our community – and beyond – of this at every opportunity and this is just the latest initiative to amplify that reality. We want to celebrate those shining lights and encourage others to pick up the baton too.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“As well as nominating those who fill our pages each week, we are urging readers to think outside the box and put forward anyone influencing or positively impacting communal life today – whether in education, through the media, tackling challenges including antisemitism, campaigning or enriching Jewish cultural life.”

Nominations will be open for the next six weeks until 20 November when the focus will turn to our panel of judges, chaired by public affairs consultant Andrew Gilbert, to select the top 40 names to be revealed in the spring. We will then be bringing the listees together for a celebratory reception.

Wohl Legacy Chair Prof David Latchman said: “We are committed to supporting the development of the next generation of leadership within the Anglo-Jewish community. Through our support of Jewish News’ 40 Under 40 initiative, alongside the launch of the Wohl Legacy Leadership Fellows this year, we are reaffirming our belief in the importance of identifying, encouraging and nurturing emerging talent. At a time when strong, thoughtful and values-driven leadership is especially needed, it is vital that those making a meaningful contribution to communal life are recognised and encouraged to step forward.”

Gilbert added: “This is the fifth time Jewish News has done such a list and each time the project depends on nominations. If you think or know people who should be on the list don’t rely on others please nominate them. We also have a panel of judges who reflect the width and achievements of our community including past list members.”

While JN has celebrated leaders in the creative industries, tech and property in recent years, this is the first 40 under 40 list for community leadership since before the covid pandemic.

The judging panel:

Adam Rose, solicitor, trustee of UJS and the Jewish Youth Fund, former trustee of Masorti Judaism and former chair of SACSJ.

Alan Mendoza, founder and executive director of the Henry Jackson Society and president of JNF UK.

Amanda Bowman, co-chair of London Jewish Forum and a CSR and employee engagement consultant.

Andrew Gilbert, chair of the European Board of Global Jewry, CEO of Cohesion Chemistry and chair of Jewish News’ 40 Under 40.

Ashley Lerner, CEO of Maccabi GB.

Avi Lazarus, CEO of Kehillas Federation, an organisation with 45 member synagogues, a burial society, Beth Din and kashrut licensing authority.

Ben Crowne, treasurer of the Board of Deputies and the Bevis Marks Foundation.

Councillor Dean Cohen MBE, entrepreneur, Barnet Conservative councillor and founder of the Jewish Conservative Alliance.

Dan Sacker, strategic communications consultant, former adviser to Rabbi Sacks zt”l and trustee of the Rabbi Sacks Legacy.

Daniel Carmel Brown, CEO of Jewish Care, Europe’s largest Jewish not-for-profit organisation, and a previous 40 Under 40 honouree.

Daniel Grabiner, former UJS president, now a trustee, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

David Dangoor CBE DL, former IBM systems engineer with 50 years in the family property business, who believes a strong Jewish community is one of the most important legacies we can leave the next generation.

David Davidi Brown, CEO of New Israel Fund UK, with many years’ experience supporting younger leadership across the community.

David Ereira, founder of Ereira Mendoza, non-executive director at Dooa Capital, chair of JPR and life president of Norwood.

Dr Benjamin Ellis MBE, chair of trustees at Limmud, former chair and co-founding trustee of KeshetUK, and consultant rheumatologist at Imperial College Healthcare.

Gavin Stollar OBE, honorary chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel and a global corporate strategist specialising in real estate and infrastructure.

Gideon Falter, chief executive, Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Hannah Weisfeld, executive director, Yachad.

Helen Lewis, chair of Leeds Jewish Welfare Board, director of Leeds Kosher Kitchen CIC and recently retired NHS director in Leeds.

Jo Greenaway, rabbanit, former CEO of LSJS and host of the Women’s Gallery podcast.

Justin Cohen MBE, co-publisher and news editor of Jewish News.

Leo Pearlman, co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment and non-executive director of Sunderland Football Club.

Louise Jacobs, associate of Pelham Street, trustee of Saracens Multi Academy Trust and the Chelsea Football Club Foundation, and vice-chair of the Jewish Leadership Council.

Mandie Winston, chief executive of UJIA.

Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region.

Mervyn Kaye, CEO of the Union of Jewish Students and a youth leader with extensive national and international experience.

Michael Livingston OBE, director of major sporting projects and senior faith and belief champion at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and senior sponsor of the Cross-Government Network for Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration.

Michal Noe, trustee of the Family Fund and One Great Day.

Neil Martin CBE, chief executive of JLGB, chair of Yom HaShoah UK and the Interfaith Youth Trust, trustee of the Youth United Foundation and third-ranked honouree in Jewish News’ 2015 40 Under 40.

Nicky Goldman, chief executive of the Jewish Volunteering Network.

Nivi Feldman, former UK Hostages and Missing Families Forum leader, community strategist and advocate.

Noeleen Cohen, chair of Movement for Progressive Judaism and chair of the New Israel Fund.

Pam Goldsmith, joint chief executive of the Wohl Legacy.

Professor David Latchman CBE, vice-chancellor of the University of London and chairman of the Wohl Legacy.

Rabbi Dovid Lichtig, chief executive of Interlink Foundation, working with Jewish organisations on charity support, policy, advocacy and strengthening communities.

Rabbi Professor Deborah Kahn Harris, principal of Leo Baeck and professor of Hebrew Bible.

Ray Simonson MBE, chief executive of JW3 and a communal charity trustee.

Richard Ferrer, editor of Jewish News.

Sam Clifford, CEO of Jewish Women’s Aid, who has worked in the Jewish community for more than 20 years.

Sarah Sackman MP, MP for Finchley and Golders Green and a champion of current and future Jewish leaders.

Saul Taylor, president of the United Synagogue and managing director of Dalkeith Brokerage Ltd.

Sharon Radley, director of education at PaJeS.

Shelley Marsh, adviser to the Children’s Aid Committee Charitable Fund, which invests in Jewish youth.

Stuart Roden, financier and active philanthropist supporting a broad range of causes, including many within the Jewish community.

Nomination form: