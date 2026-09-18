Theatre review: 2.36

Privilege is easy to mock when it belongs to someone else. It becomes considerably more complicated when you discover your entire life has been built on it.That is the territory explored in 2.36, a sharp and funny two-hander written, produced and performed by Anoushka Cowan and Elijah Lifton, who, remarkably, are both under 21.

They play siblings Kiera “Kiki” and Josh Carrington (a name that will resonate with those old enough to remember Dynasty) who have enjoyed a Made in Chelsea existence of private schools, luxury holidays and designer labels, courtesy of a family fortune created by their grandfather.

It is his legacy that takes them to Luxembourg, where he was born, and where brother and sister find themselves alone together with little to do but talk — and argue. The title 2.36 refers to the size of the average British family — an amusing choice for a brother and sister whose upbringing has been anything but average. Kiki considers herself the socially conscious Carrington, with an interest in worthy causes that Josh delights in mocking. He is less apologetic about the advantages they have been handed and particularly enjoys pointing out the gap between his sister’s principles and her lifestyle.

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It is familiar sibling territory, and some of the funniest moments come from their instinctive ability to find each other’s weak spots. Lifton gives Josh enough charm and wit to make his smugness entertaining, while Cowan is very beguiling as Kiki, secure in the belief that she occupies the moral high ground. All too suddenly a phone call reveals their grandfather is critically ill and 2.36 changes gear. More grievances about hierarchy come to the fore and information emerges that Kiki wasn’t aware of and, as the implications become clear, what had seemed like an amusing battle between privileged brother and sister becomes something altogether more serious.Turns out grandpa was not what he seemed and Josh, who works for the family company, suddenly has rather more to worry about.

Cowan and Lifton are totally convincing as siblings who are very different and have latterly grown apart. Their effortless ability to irritate one another feels lived-in, but so does the affection underneath. As the stakes rise, both actors allow the bravado to slip and we begin to see how ill-equipped Josh and Kiki are for a world in which the certainties they have grown up with may no longer exist.

There are nods to Succession in the collision of family, inheritance and entitlement, but 2.36 has a distinctly young perspective. Cowan and Lifton know the language and contradictions of their generation because it is their generation. My daughter-also their age – even felt the play would make a very watchable series for her friends. For now it’s an hour-long two-hander which gives its performers nowhere to hide, but these two don’t need to. They have chemistry and confidence and the darker turn proves they can handle more than the laughs. 2.36 may be about two young people discovering that money can’t insulate them from everything, but it also introduces two young writer-performers who are worth watching.