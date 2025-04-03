There is only one way to view the Shtisel spinoff

The first episode of Shtisel premiered on Netflix in December 2018 and became a global hit. Even those who avoid subtitles were hooked on the show about the titular Charedi family who spoke only Hebrew and Yiddish.

Created by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky the drama wasn’t an instant hit at home, then in 2014 i won 11 Israeli Television Academy Awards and one of its stars, Michael Aloni (Akiva Shtisel), received marriage proposals from both Orthodox and secular mothers on behalf of their daughters.

Here in Blighty, there was a similar response, with women clamouring to see Aloni at charity events and they were at Richmond’s Orange Tree Theatre when he appeared in David Edgar’s Here in America. Aloni as Akiva introduced us to the artistry and gentle humour of Shtisel in the first episode, which began with a dream. Struggling with the death of his mother, Dvora, the handsome yeshiva teacher sees her in his sleeps in Anshel’s diner, at a table surrounded by eskimos. As snowflakes fall indoors, Akiva is surprised by her presence. “I missed the kugel,” she responds.

And it is that dish of grated potatoes, eggs, onions and sometimes schmaltz that one can only assume is the reason Indursky has called the Shtisel prequel Kugel. It’s unspoken code for fans of the original series, and suggests that the spin-off will be as smart, nuanced and memorable as the original. Having seen it, I can confirm it is and the misfortune is that this exceptional piece of television will struggle to reach networks in countries that adored Shtisel but have a problem with Israel.

More fool them, as the performances are award-worthy in Kugel, which delves into the Antwerp-set backstory of Nuchem and Libbi Shtisel. Hadas Yaron plays Libbi, Akiva’s strong-willed wife, who was shockingly deceased at the start of the third season, yet it is only in Kugel that we discover how perfect she was for her artist spouse. A passionate but secret writer who longs to be published, to pursue such a course in the Orthodox community is forbidden – but it’s her father’s reaction we are waiting for.

Enter Nuchem Shtisel – jeweller, opportunist and dubious deal-maker as portrayed by Sasson Gabai, who mastered the role in Shtisel as the cantankerous brother of Shulem (Dov Glickman) with poetic interludes, such as his scene conducting an imaginary orchestra playing Mahler. Interestingly, Nuchem is more forgiving in Kugel as he tries to reconcile personal ambition with respect.

Sasson Gabai and I spent time together in Israel in July 2023, just after filming on the series, Tehran was brought to a halt by the writers’ strike. He was confident that production would resume once matters were resolved, but neither of us could have anticipated what happened three months later. Sasson and I have only texted since the Hamas attacks on October 7, and it is always about his welfare and that of his countrymen. But the launch of Kugel in Israel required a bigger chat.

“How has Kugel been received in Israel?” I ask. “Very warmly,” he replies with a smile we don’t associate with grumpy Nuchem. “Many were waiting for this series because they were so enthusiastic about the story and characters. I see the positive reactions on the street as it really is a very charming series that draws on the sources of Shtisel, but it has other qualities and a different cinematic tone.”

One of the challenges for Sasson in Kugel was the increased use of Yiddish, which features enough in the original series that some viewers took up lessons. “I have to speak much more Yiddish in Kugel than I did in Shtisel, so had to put a lot of work into it. I had an excellent instructor, a dialogue coach named Shalom Eisenbach, who also introduced me more broadly to the Mea Shearim neighborhood and the entire Charedi world we inhabited in Shtisel. It was a challenge I really enjoyed overcoming and mastering the Yiddish text felt like an achievement. Unfortunately, I don’t speak it, but I know each nuance in my Yiddish text.”

We cannot avoid the shift in the landscape for Israeli content, but, for now, Kugel’s presence on the Izzy platform ensures it reaches an international audience. “I am very happy about this other opportunity as it gives the world’s audience a chance to see it as well as all three seasons of Shtisel. I’m sure that people who do see it – both in the Jewish world and those outside of it who are not necessarily connected to the political issues – will have a very special experience.”

I tell him we can only pray that Israel’s searing and original productions, once highly respected and sought after, will eventually be welcomed again by international broadcasters and become an integral part of global entertainment, as was the case before unfathomable bias took hold.

The actor who won the European Film Award for Best Actor for The Band’s Visit says that his work has remained steady despite changes in the industry. “The current situation has not affected my job opportunities because most of my work is in Israel and I am quite busy. I did the play Antigone at the Beit Lessin Theater, where I played Creon and Tehran is currently airing.”

In Tehran, the espionage thriller series that has yet to be aired outside of Israel (Apple’s decision) Sasson plays Nissan, a seasoned Mossad agent with more than four decades of experience, which is equally true of his acting career but minus the spying. Ever in demand, he is currently filming a new series, Homemade.

“In Hebrew, it’s Totseret Bait,” he says. “It’s being filmed in Arad in the Judean Desert and I play the grandfather of a young man who lives in Tel Aviv and is trying to convince me to sell my apartment. In the meantime, we’re getting into trouble with Bedouins from the area, and to save ourselves we’re making and selling homemade arak, which I know how to make. Basically, it’s a story about a young man, his relationships with his environment, and his grandfather, who is me.”

I ask when he’s coming to visit. “I don’t know what my plans are for getting to London,” he says. “I know Seret [the Israeli film festival] is in May and I’d love to visit then as I know they intend to screen Shemi Zarhin’s film Hemda Bliss and also episodes from Kugel, so I hope I’ll have the opportunity to get there.”

Before we say goodbye I have to ask about his brother. Sasson looks confused. “Shulem,” I clarify. “Didn’t you miss him on Kugel?” And obviously we are both thinking of Glickman, who twice won Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Israeli Academy of Television Awards for Shtisel, but sadly Shulem is never spotted in Antwerp. There’s is a tricky fraternal relationship, but “Of course I missed him,” Sasson exclaims. “Luckily, we’re meeting and keeping in touch.” Perhaps over a plate of kugel?

