Thousands of Hezbollah missiles set for Israel destroyed as IDF launches preemptive strike

The Israel Defense Forces launched a preemptive strike on Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon early on Sunday, after detecting preparations on the Iranian proxy’s part to launch an “extensive” attack.

Approximately 100 Israeli warplanes launched simultaneous strikes on some 40 Hezbollah targets, destroying over 6,000 missiles and drones, according to the IDF.

The strike targeted missile launchers that had been programmed to fire at 5 a.m. at multiple targets in Israel, including targets in the Tel Aviv area, the New York Times reported, citing a western intelligence official. “All the launchers that were targeted were destroyed and Israel [anticipates] a harsh response from Hezbollah,” the official said.

Since joining the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,700 rockets, missiles and armed drones at the Jewish state, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands from northern Israel.

“Israel will not tolerate Hezbollah’s attacks on our civilians,” said IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Sunday morning. “We are operating in self-defense … We are ready to do everything—everything—we need to defend the people of Israel.”

According to Lebanese media outlets affiliated with Hezbollah, the group launched some 320 drones and missiles during the attack, and struck two “high-quality” military targets. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech later in the day with more details, according to the report.

The Iranian proxy stated that its attack on Sunday morning was in response to Israel’s assassination in Beirut last month of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had met, and Netanyahu planned to convene the Security Cabinet at 7 a.m. local time, per his office.

Gallant declared a “special situation on the home front” for the next 48 hours, a “declaration on the state of emergency [that[] enables the IDF to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant,” per the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Gallant and U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd Austin had also spoken on Sunday Israel time, shortly before midnight in Washington, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel,” Gallant told Austin, according to an Israeli readout of the call. “We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens.”

Gallant and Austin “discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation,” and Gallant “emphasized that Israel’s defense establishment is determined to defend the citizens of Israel and will use all the means at its disposal to remove imminent threats,” per the Israeli readout. “The defense establishment is following developments in Beirut and is prepared to deploy defensive and offensive means.”

U.S. President Joe Biden “is closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon,” stated Sean Savett, a spokesman for the National Security Council. “He has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening.”

“At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts,” Savett added. “We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability.”

“Since Oct. 7, Hezbollah has been firing rockets against Israel, displacing up to 100,000 Israelis from their homes and communities—an unacceptable loss of sovereignty that no other country, including our own, would ever accept,” stated Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.).

“Israel is no exception to the rule of self-defense,” Torres added. “The Jewish state has a right to respond to the relentless rocket-fire from Hezbollah, which stands as the most heavily armed terrorist organization in the world and the most powerful proxy for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“In addition to responding to 10 months of relentless rocket fire, Israel is acting on the basis of U.S.-Israeli intelligence revealing an imminent major attack from Hezbollah,” he said. “Hence the need for an Israeli strike that is both preemptive and defensive all at once.”