Thousands of posters go up highlighting plight of British hostage Emily Damari

More than 300 volunteers have pinned four thousand posters highlighting the plight of missing British Israeli hostage Emily Damari.

The initiative in areas including Essex, Queen’s Park, Mill Hill, Hendon and Brighton and Hove was organised by an activist moved to action following Emily’s mother Mandy Damari addressing the 7th October anniversary event in Hyde Park.

At the vigil, Mandy spoke publicly in the UK for the first time about her 28-year old daughter, who remains in Gaza as the only British hostage.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Since then, family friend Emily Cohen has been inundated with volunteers wanting to help to continue to fight for her release.

Mandy Damari told Jewish News: “We are in awe of the amount of love and support shown by the community in the UK since we publicised the fact that Emily is a British Israeli hostage. It means a great deal to my family to see the huge amount of activity that has been happening recently in order to advocate for Emily’s immediate release.”

The poster drop follows Mandy’s recent visit to the UK, which also included a talk at Highgate synagogue and a meeting at Downing Street.

Emily Cohen told Jewish News: “Mandy and the whole Damari family have become very important people in my life and it’s been so heartwarming to see the generosity of spirit of so many in campaigning for Emily’s release. People have been so inspired by Mandy’s visit to the UK and her speech in Hyde Park and the reaction is a real testament to the Jewish community and its allies.”

Volunteers now plan to take the campaign nationwide.