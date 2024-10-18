Thousands of posters go up highlighting plight of British hostage Emily Damari
Campaign follows Emily's mother Mandy's visit to London, meeting in Downing Street and speech at the Hyde Park first anniversary vigil for 7 October
More than 300 volunteers have pinned four thousand posters highlighting the plight of missing British Israeli hostage Emily Damari.
The initiative in areas including Essex, Queen’s Park, Mill Hill, Hendon and Brighton and Hove was organised by an activist moved to action following Emily’s mother Mandy Damari addressing the 7th October anniversary event in Hyde Park.
At the vigil, Mandy spoke publicly in the UK for the first time about her 28-year old daughter, who remains in Gaza as the only British hostage.
Since then, family friend Emily Cohen has been inundated with volunteers wanting to help to continue to fight for her release.
Mandy Damari told Jewish News: “We are in awe of the amount of love and support shown by the community in the UK since we publicised the fact that Emily is a British Israeli hostage. It means a great deal to my family to see the huge amount of activity that has been happening recently in order to advocate for Emily’s immediate release.”
The poster drop follows Mandy’s recent visit to the UK, which also included a talk at Highgate synagogue and a meeting at Downing Street.
Emily Cohen told Jewish News: “Mandy and the whole Damari family have become very important people in my life and it’s been so heartwarming to see the generosity of spirit of so many in campaigning for Emily’s release. People have been so inspired by Mandy’s visit to the UK and her speech in Hyde Park and the reaction is a real testament to the Jewish community and its allies.”
Volunteers now plan to take the campaign nationwide.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.