Thousands raise tens of thousands at Israel-themed Maccabi GB Community Fun Run
Communal event sees 7,500 runners and walkers support 85 charities including Chai, Beit Halochem UK, Jewish Care, Kisharon Langdon and Camp Simcha
More than 7,500 members of the community came together for the Maccabi GB Community Fun Run and Israel Festival on Sunday 23rd June, raising funds for 85 participating charities.
The largest fun run to date took place at StoneX Stadium, with runners and spectators enjoying a brand new Israel Festival, food court, shuk market place for small Jewish and Israeli businesses, charity fair and family fun zone with activities including climbing wall, photo booth, inflatables and mini golf.
Each run was declared open with the blowing of the shofar by Rabbi Habib of Chabad Golders Green.
Maccabi GB chairman Jonathan Prevezer launched the 5km and 10km events alongside blind former naval officer Alan Lock who undertook a guided run for Beit Halochem UK. The 1km run was officially opened by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis.
Participants ran and walked for charities including Mitzvah Day, March of the Living UK, the Association of Jewish Refugees, the Jewish Agency for Israel and United Hatzalah of Israel.
Entertainment was provided by the Vanessa Class School of Dance, the Israeli Dance Institute and a football masterclass by football freestyler, Itai Lichtenstein.
Every participant received a medal from the Israel Government Tourist Office.
Jewish Leadership Council chief executive Claudia Mendoza said: “The Maccabi GB Community Fun Run is now a firm fixture in the community calendar and rightly so. It is an honour to be a sponsor and to see so many communal charities come together with the wider community.”
Jonathan Prevezer, chairman of Maccabi GB said: “The Maccabi GB Community Fun Run and Israel Festival is a testament to the strength and unity of our community; this event not only raises essential funds but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and collective purpose. Seeing thousands of people come together inspires me every year but feels particularly important at this trying time. Am Y’Israel Chai!”
The event was supported by organisations including CST, Dangoor Education, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies.
