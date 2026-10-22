Three British Olim honoured for outstanding contributions to Israel 

Three British olim were among eight outstanding immigrants honoured on at the 12th Annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize ceremony at the Jerusalem Theatre on Sunday.

Held on Yom HaAliyah, the national day recognizing the contributions of Olim to Israeli society, the evening brought together recipients, their families, colleagues, communal leaders and supporters from across Israel to celebrate their achievements and the journeys that have shaped their contributions to the country.

The British-Israeli honourees were Prof. Marta Weinstock-Rosin, pharmacologist and inventor of groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug Exelon, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award; Dr. Philip Klipstein – senior principal scientist in the R&D Division at SCD, honoured in Science & Medicine and Danielle Abraham, executive director of ReGrow Israel, honoured for Global Impact.

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Abraham told Jewish News: “I feel deeply honoured and privileged to receive this award, but it is a recognition I share with the extraordinary ReGrow team and the farmers on Israel’s frontlines. Their courage, determination and resilience are an inspiration to me every day.”

She added: “Agriculture has always been central to building Israel, and today it is just as vital to securing its future. These farmers embody the pioneering spirit of modern Zionism, a spirit shared by those who make aliyah and bring their skills, experience and determination to help build the country and shape its future.”

The other five winners were Naomi Stuchiner, founder, Beit Issie Shapiro, in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Rabbanit Chana Henkin, founder & chancellor, Nishmat, in the field of Education; Ami Baran, President of the Israel Athletics Association and chief executive of the Israel Softball Association, in the field of Culture, Arts & Sports; and Barak Swarttz, YouTuber and founder of GRIT for Good, in the field of Young Leadership.

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, co-founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, the nonprofit organisation that promotes, encourages, and facilitates aliyah from the United States and Canada, said: “Olim have always been a driving force in strengthening the State of Israel, and this year’s honourees demonstrate the extraordinary scope of that contribution.”

“They are advancing science and medicine, bolstering communities and extending Israel’s impact around the world. Their achievements remind us that the significance of Aliyah is felt not only in the lives of those who make Israel their home, but in the nation they help build. As we mark Yom HaAliyah, we are honoured to celebrate these recipient’s dedication and the example they set for the next generation of Olim.”

This year’s Special Recognition Award was presented to Amb. Ron Dermer, former Israeli Ambassador to the US and former Minister of Strategic Affairs of Israel, in recognition of his decades of public service and contribution to Israel’s diplomatic and strategic landscape.

The Prize is sponsored by Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel. A Nefesh B’Nefesh Oleh who made Aliyah a decade ago, Adams said: “Israel’s single greatest strength is its people. We are a nation of immigrants, some recent, others whose ancestors came to Israel decades ago. Each of us who chooses to build his or her life here is helping to build the nation itself. Aliyah is an act of conviction, a decision to invest your future in the future of the Jewish people.”

He added: “The extraordinary individuals receiving the Bonei Zion Prize are exemplary examples of this nation building. The prizes are a fitting celebration of their contributions, as our prize recipients make their mark on Israeli science, education, culture, community, sport, and beyond.

“Their achievements are a powerful reminder that Aliyah is not just about coming home; it is about taking responsibility for what comes next. The greatest form of Zionism is expressed with one’s feet- people choosing to come home to Israel.”

Hundreds of Olim from English-speaking countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK and the US have been nominated for the prize.