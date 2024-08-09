United Synagogue president reassures ‘diverse’ workforce

The president of the United Synagogue has assured the organisation’s “diverse” workforce of his solidarity with them amid the current social unrest across the country.

In an unprecedented move, Michael Goldstein wrote a personal email to the 700-strong team based at 70 locations across the UK, expressing “disgust at the racism and violence we are seeing on our streets across the country”.

The head office of the US is based near the scene of some of Wednesday evening’s counter-protests against far-right intimidation of minorities, with local businesses boarding up their shop frontages and closing early as a precaution.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Goldstein added that while “in any democracy there is, of course, the legitimate right to protest and the need to debate important issues such as immigration”, the “thuggery we have seen so far, motivated by racism and hatred, is despicable and should be called out for what it is.”

He went on to praise the ‘diversity’ of the workforce at the US and hails it as one of the organisations “key strengths”.

In an attempt to reassure the full and part time staff across its numerous synagogues, cheders, nurseries, kashrut and burial teams, Goldstein wrote: “I know that many of our colleagues will be feeling worried and vulnerable and I want you to know that I stand with you at this difficult time. If we can be doing more to support you, please reach out to me.”