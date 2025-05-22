Thumbs in soup? Blooms gets its due in a new book

Did a waiter once bark at you for asking for mustard? Did your kreplach vanish before you’d finished, or your chicken soup arrive with an unexpected thumb garnish? Then you probably had the pleasure — and peril — of dining at Bloom’s.

Now, the unforgettable world of Bloom’s — the most famous kosher restaurant in British-Jewish history — is being lovingly dissected, celebrated and laughed about in Noshtalgia, a new book by author and historian Pam Fox, dedicated entirely to the institution that began in Whitechapel and later expanded to Golders Green.

Fox will be discussing her book and the cast of real-life characters that made Bloom’s a legend in conversation with journalist Francine Wolfisz on Sunday 1 June, at Finchley Church End Library, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

More than just a place to eat, Bloom’s was a theatre of the absurd where pickles were plentiful, complaints were ignored, and waiters were as famous as the food. Through interviews, photos, and decades of anecdotes, Noshtalgia charts the rise, heyday, and eventual closure of a place that fed — and frequently scolded — generations.

Food and drinks (soft, of course) will be available.

Tickets can be booked here:https://barnet-libraries.played.co/venues/63aff2ec-f2d5-4474-90d4-69c74695f118/sessions/042da63e-55e3-42e3-ae62-67dd47a044fd

And no, they won’t take your plate away early — unless that’s what you’re hoping for.