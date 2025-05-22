Thumbs in soup? Blooms gets its due in a new book
Author Pam Fox shares the epic story about the famous Jewish restaurant on June 1
Did a waiter once bark at you for asking for mustard? Did your kreplach vanish before you’d finished, or your chicken soup arrive with an unexpected thumb garnish? Then you probably had the pleasure — and peril — of dining at Bloom’s.
Now, the unforgettable world of Bloom’s — the most famous kosher restaurant in British-Jewish history — is being lovingly dissected, celebrated and laughed about in Noshtalgia, a new book by author and historian Pam Fox, dedicated entirely to the institution that began in Whitechapel and later expanded to Golders Green.
Fox will be discussing her book and the cast of real-life characters that made Bloom’s a legend in conversation with journalist Francine Wolfisz on Sunday 1 June, at Finchley Church End Library, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
More than just a place to eat, Bloom’s was a theatre of the absurd where pickles were plentiful, complaints were ignored, and waiters were as famous as the food. Through interviews, photos, and decades of anecdotes, Noshtalgia charts the rise, heyday, and eventual closure of a place that fed — and frequently scolded — generations.
Food and drinks (soft, of course) will be available.
Tickets can be booked here:https://barnet-libraries.played.co/venues/63aff2ec-f2d5-4474-90d4-69c74695f118/sessions/042da63e-55e3-42e3-ae62-67dd47a044fd
And no, they won’t take your plate away early — unless that’s what you’re hoping for.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.