Duchess of York and Yohay Spender help raise £1.15m for vulnerable Jewish children
More than 200 guests attended the Tikva UK fundraiser
Tikva UK – the charity set up to rescue and support vulnerable Jewish children in Ukraine, raised £1.15 million at their annual dinner on Tuesday at the Nobu Hotel, London.
The event, attended by 240 guests which included the Duchess of York and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, included a stand-up set from Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder and a moving address from alumni Katya, rescued by Tikva UK from an unstable childhood when she was eight years old.
Katya, who now has two children with her fellow Tikva alumnus husband, said: “Our children will never know the life we came from. They will be held, cherished, and safe. The cycle of violence, addiction and despair – it ends with us.”
Tikva UK chief executive Karen Bodenstein said: “Tonight is not just a celebration of individual journeys, but a collective journey of an organisation over three decades.
“The journey has brought unprecedented challenges, especially in the last few years. At Tikva we work to overcome any challenges we face because we passionately believe that a child’s past should not dictate their future.”
The monies will go towards ensuring the organisation can continue to support their communities in Romania, Odessa and Israel.
