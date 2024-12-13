TNT Sport apologises for showing ‘F*** Israel’ image during live broadcast

Television sports channel TNT Sports has apologised and blamed “human error” after the words ‘F*** Israel’ was aired during a football programme on Wednesday.

The offensive profile picture of someone called ‘Cactus Jack’ at Twitter account @Totti__1911 was clearly visible during a studio debate about Arsenal.

A TNT Sports spokesperson told Jewish News: “Within our coverage we shared a tweet from a viewer whose profile picture we understand will have caused offence. The picture was not checked before the post was used. This was human error on our part and we apologise for the upset caused. We will be reviewing our procedures to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

