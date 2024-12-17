Tony Greenstein charged with terror offence

Infamous anti-Zionist activist Tony Greenstein has been charged with a terrorism offence after expressing support for Hamas online.

Cops confirmed that Greenstein, 70, has been charged under the Terrorism Act 2000 by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on one count of inviting support for the proscribed organisation.

A police spokesperson said: “A 70-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism South East (CTPSE).

“Anthony Greenstein, of Belgrave Place, Brighton, has been charged with one count of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It is understood the charge is in connection with comments made online in relation to the 7th October Hamas attack.

Greenstein is bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 December.”