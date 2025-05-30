Too many cooks? 18 charity chefs DON’T spoil the cheesecake!
MyIsrael, Chana and British Emunah amongst organisations combining forces for festive challenge
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a wide range of Jewish charities united to celebrate the festival of Shavuot.
Jewish News and social media agency 8Original brought together amateur cooks from 18 organisations for a day of filming the baking of a Middle Eastern-inspired cheesecake inspired by chef Fabienne Viner Luzzato.
Rolling up their sleeves were representatives from British Emunah, Camp Simcha, Chai Cancer Care, Chana, Jami, Jewish Blind and Disabled, Jewish Care, Jewish Child’s Day, Jewish Volunteering Network (JVN), JW3, JNF UK, MyIsrael, Norwood, ORT UK, Resource, Seed, and Work Avenue.
In the 30-second film short, the group say: “We show up for everyone from seriously ill children, supporting couples with infertility. From job seekers to businesses to kids who need a lifeline, every age, every background. Some give advice, some give meals. Some give time. But we all give care and hope, and that’s the secret ingredient because you support us. Together we have all the right ingredients.”
Luzzato’s recipe features a kataifi pastry base infused with cardamom and orange blossom, filled with cream cheese, date syrup, tahini, dates, and oranges, and topped with dried rose petals and vibrant blue edible flowers.
The food writer and caterer told Jewish News: “I feel so proud to be Jewish and to have opened my kitchen to so many important organisations that help my community! It was so lovely to see everyone cooperating and working together as one”.
Anat Strauss Atzil, head of marketing at Chana, said: “I originally came up with the idea as a fun way to bring charities together and show the power of collaboration. But it was the enthusiasm and creativity of everyone involved that brought it to life.”
Shachaf Vainer Eytan, head of marketing and collaborations at Jewish Child’s Day said chef Luzzato’s “creativity, warmth, and authentic Middle Eastern style perfectly capture the spirit of our communal effort. This isn’t just a one-time project — it’s the start of an ongoing partnership, one that strengthens our community and shows our donors how much more we can achieve when we come together.”
Karen Ackerman, production director at creative agency Two Boys, added: “It was wonderful to see how all the charities came together to work collaboratively to create a little joy in these challenging times for the community.
“Hopefully, the cake brings some sweetness this Shavuot and the message of the film reminds the community of the amazing work our charities do to support those in need.”
- For the full cheesecake recipe, click here.
