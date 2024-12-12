‘Taxpayers are funding Hamas’ – Concerns over fresh UK aid to UNRWA
Priti Patel asks for assurances from government that £13million of funding to the Palestinian relief agency will not end up in the hands of terrorists
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Conservatives have raised concerns that newly committed UK aid to the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA could end up in the hands of terrorists rather than reaching civilians.
Keir Starmer met with Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general, this week to confirm an additional £13 million of funding to UNRWA to support vital services for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank.
This money was part of the £21 million for UNRWA, announced by the UK in July.
But Priti Patel, shadow home secretary, responded to the announcement saying: “It would be unacceptable for British aid to be abused, used by terrorists, or if it failed to reach the most in need civilians”.
Dominic Cummings, former chief of staff to Boris Johnson, posted an inflammatory comment on X claiming: “HMG keeps sending English taxpayers’ money to fund Hamas”.
The agency fired nine staff members in August after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led attack.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister expressed his deep condolences for the many UNRWA staff who have been killed in conflict and they both agreed that more must be done to protect aid workers in Gaza.
The two were also said to have reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and an increase of humanitarian aid.
They agreed to continue to work together with international partners to strive for peace in the Middle East.
But responding, shadow home secretary Priti Patel said: “Securing the release of hostages in Gaza, getting more aid in to alleviate the humanitarian crisis faced, and establishing a sustainable peace must be a priority for the Government. The Prime Minister needs to explain how these priorities were advanced in his discussions with Philippe Lazzarini.
“UNRWA had to fire nine staff after investigations into their involvement in the appalling attack on Israel on 7 October last year. All links to the Hamas terrorist group must be severed. It is critical that UN bodies ensure adequate vetting of personnel and activities and Catherine Colonna’s reforms need to be fully implemented.
“Ministers have now committed more taxpayers’ money to UNWRA, but they need to prove to us that the £21m of funding they released in summer reached those most in need.
“There are deeply worrying reports that criminal gangs are ambushing aid in Gaza. It would be unacceptable for British aid to be abused, used by terrorists, or if it failed to reach the most in need civilians”.
The UK had previously frozen funding to the relief agency amid evidence that some staff had been linked to the October 7 Hamas massacre.
A total of £35 million was provided to UNRWA before funding was suspended by the previous government in January.
The Labour government announced funding was restored amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the on-going conflict.
But it said £1million of this funding was used to ensure best practice with UNRWA, including vigorous due diligence programmes to find extremist employees.
The UK Government states no aid is provided to Hamas, who have governed the Gaza Strip since 2007, and who are designated a terrorist organisation by the UK and are subject to UK sanctions.
Due to “prioritisation exercises” in the aid budget, the UK has not provided direct aid to Palestinian Authority since 2021, though some technical assistance is provided through commercial organisations.
The government says all UK aid to the occupied Palestinian territories “undergoes rigorous oversight”.
This includes field visits, annual audits, due diligence assessments, and mapping of downstream partners of the funding.
