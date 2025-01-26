Tory and Lib Dem leaders issue statements ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day
PM issues new statement saying 'unique and darkest of crimes must never be forgotten or diminished'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Conservative and Liberal Democrat leaders have joined the Prime Minister in issuing statements ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.
Tory Party leader Kemi Badenoch wrote: “As the Holocaust recedes from living memory, it is imperative that we listen to the testimonies of the remaining survivors and ensure their stories are passed on to future generations.”
She continued: “While we reflect on the unimaginable horrors that antisemitism has wrought in the past, we must also confront the resurgence of antisemitism today.
“We see weekly marches spewing modern-day hatred of Jews. Antisemitism, often disguised as ‘anti-Zionism,’ is prevalent on our streets and in our universities.
“The Holocaust stands as a unique evil in human history. It is crucial that we learn its lessons and continue to combat antisemitism, ensuring that ‘never again’ truly means never again.”
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “As we commemorate 80 years since Britain and her allies defeated the Nazis and ended the Holocaust, we must never forget those appalling atrocities. We must never forget how six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis; how so much inhumanity was inflicted on humans by humans.”
He also paid tribute to Lily Ebert, educator and Auschwitz survivor, who died last year.
“She was truly inspirational – giving hope to so many after enduring such unspeakable horror”, he wrote.
Keir Starmer issued a new statement ahead of Monday’s HMD events.
He said of Monday’s commemorations, on the 80th anniversary of the Shoah:“It matters because what happened in this unique and darkest of crimes must never be forgotten or diminished.
“It matters because we must recognise that the poison of antisemitism has been despicably rising again in the aftermath of October 7. And that we must never allow Jewish people to be persecuted on British streets, schools, colleges and universities, just for that same of reason of being Jewish.”
Starmer added: “Our resolve this year, as always, must be to protect that courage for the future. To make sure that phrase ‘never again’ means what it says. Never again.”
