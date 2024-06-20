Tory candidate accused of posting ‘antisemitic’ image of hook-nosed ‘carpetbaggers’

A Tory election candidate has been accused of posting an “antisemitic” cartoon depicting men with hooked noses at the white cliffs of Dover carrying bags of “false hopes”.

Stephen James, standing in Dover and Deal, also claimed he was “the only true local candidate” in the now-deleted social media post which criticised so-called carpetbaggers.

The image accompanying James’ tweet, which has now been deleted, showed two men in three-piece suits and top hats standing at the famous white cliffs in the Kent seaside town.

A Jewish Labour source told Jewish News that the candidate had showed an “appalling lack of judgment” by posting the image.

Mike Tapp, Labour’s candidate for Dover and Deal, said: “Any candidate who shares antisemitic material online is not fit to be an MP. Rishi Sunak should condemn Mr James’s actions, and immediately suspend him as a candidate. If the Conservatives will not do that, it shows that they are willing to run antisemitic candidates.”

James had used the inflammatory tweet to stress his links to the constituency and also linked it to his website.

The Mirror reported that he wrote on Sunday alongside the image: “I’m the only true local candidate for #Dover, #Deal & The Villages. Unlike the carpetbaggers, I live, work, and raise my family in East Kent. Read why local representation matters…” He added a link to his website and also said “#VoteStephenJames #GE2024”

On his website James said: “I live, work, and raise my family in East Kent, right in the heart of the Dover and Deal constituency. Unlike my opponents who reside in West Kent, I chose to make East Kent my home to ensure that I am always in touch with the daily realities and unique challenges that our community faces.

“This proximity means I don’t just visit our area; I live and breathe the same issues we face daily. From the challenges of our local infrastructure to the nuances of our maritime heritage, my firsthand experience is invaluable. My local knowledge is not theoretical but practical, grounded in everyday life within our community.”

He added: “In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing number of candidates who have no real ties to the areas they wish to represent. These so-called “carpetbaggers” often come in with big promises but lack the deep-rooted understanding of the local issues and concerns that only a true local candidate can possess.”

The Conservatives won Dover in 2019 with a 12,278 majority but the seat’s former MP Natalie Elphicke defected to Labour last month. The newly named Dover and Deal constituency represents a key battleground at next month’s election.

Jewish News has contacted James for comment.