Tory leadership challenger says Iranian killings ignored by anti-Israel critics
Tom Tugendhat claims deaths at the hands of Iran in several Arab states go ignored 'because they weren't killed by Jews'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Tory leadership challenger Tom Tugendhat has launched an outspoken attack on those who attack Israel over the war in Gaza but ignore those deaths of those in other Arabic states “because they weren’t killed by Jews.”
Speaking at hustings in Tonbridge, the now shadow minister for security, rounded on an audience member who asked what the former government had done to bring peace in Gaza as Israel pursued “mass punishment” and “tactics of starvation” against Palestinians.
Tugendhat, who has confirmed his bid to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, was filmed saying:”I’ve been thinking about this a lot because I grew up studying Arabic in the Middle East.
“Many of my friends are Palestinian living in camps either in Syria or Lebanon. Many were murdered by Iranians.
“In the last few years. I’ve lost lots of friends who found themselves in exile and other parts, but nobody cares about them. Their deaths don’t matter, do they? Because they weren’t killed by Jews.”
He added:”At no stage at no stage. Mark, have you mentioned 100 people held hostage at no stage have you mentioned 1200 people murdered.
“At no stage aave you spoken about those who were at their version of Glastonbury and were murdered in the early morning.”
Tugendhat, whose paternal grandfather was a Jewish émigré from Vienna who later converted to Catholicism, has long been an ally of Israel.
He became the second Conservative MP to formally announce their candidacy for the party’s leadership on Wednesday, after the former home secretary James Cleverly.
On Thursday,former immigration minister Robert Jenrick submitted his nomination.
