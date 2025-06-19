Toyota employee targeted BBC Middle East editor with antisemitic abuse 11 times

A senior employee at a Toyota-owned technology firm directed repeated antisemitic abuse at a Jewish BBC journalist across multiple X accounts, a Jewish News investigation can reveal.

Piotr Klarowski, listed as a senior product experience designer at Woven by Toyota, posted at least 11 separate messages targeting Raffi Berg, the BBC’s Middle East digital editor, using slurs such as “filthy Zionist Jew”, “little rat”, and “supporter of genocide”.

In a series of now-deleted tweets seen by Jewish News, Klarowski repeatedly identified Berg by name, linked him to fabricated war crimes, and accused him of leading the BBC’s “pro-Israel bias”. In one post, he asked if Berg had been “finally sacked”. Another described him as a “disgusting Zionist Jew” and “absolute filth”.

The posts were made over several months while Klarowski was publicly listed as a senior designer at Woven, the Tokyo-based mobility subsidiary fully owned and operated by Toyota Motor Corporation.

In one particularly disturbing message, Klarowski wrote: “Israeli Zionist Jews are the sickest, most disgusting, supremacist, genocidal and subhuman creatures on Earth… Calling them rats or pigs would only be offensive to these animals.”

Speaking to Jewish News, Berg said he had identified at least 11 abusive posts targeting him directly. “I was shocked by the scale and sheer depravity of the antisemitism posted on his accounts,” he said. “It just went on and on.”

Jewish News understands that Woven by Toyota is still investigating the matter, more than three weeks after it was first alerted. Despite repeated follow-ups, the company has not publicly addressed the posts or confirmed whether any disciplinary action has been taken.

Screenshots reviewed by Jewish News show Klarowski also maintained a second X account, which included a bio describing Israel as a “genocidal, Jewish, apartheid state” that “has to be destroyed”. He posted under multiple aliases and later deleted the accounts entirely after being contacted for comment.

Public records show Klarowski previously held senior design roles at Samsung and ITV before joining Woven in 2022. His now-deleted LinkedIn profile included support for the BDS movement and repeated claims that Israel is committing genocide.

Among the deleted tweets targeting Berg was one that read: “Your Middle East editor Raffi Berg, a Zionist Jew, is really dragging the BBC lower and lower into the sewers of state propaganda.”

A spokesperson for BBC said: “We condemn these antisemitic attacks on a member of staff. Such abuse is always unacceptable.”

Jewish News has contacted Toyota. Klarowski could not be reached.