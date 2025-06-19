Toyota employee targeted BBC Middle East editor with antisemitic abuse 11 times
'Woven by Toyota' designer called BBC’s Raffi Berg a “Zionist Jew” and “rat” in now-deleted posts, Jewish News reveals
A senior employee at a Toyota-owned technology firm directed repeated antisemitic abuse at a Jewish BBC journalist across multiple X accounts, a Jewish News investigation can reveal.
Piotr Klarowski, listed as a senior product experience designer at Woven by Toyota, posted at least 11 separate messages targeting Raffi Berg, the BBC’s Middle East digital editor, using slurs such as “filthy Zionist Jew”, “little rat”, and “supporter of genocide”.
In a series of now-deleted tweets seen by Jewish News, Klarowski repeatedly identified Berg by name, linked him to fabricated war crimes, and accused him of leading the BBC’s “pro-Israel bias”. In one post, he asked if Berg had been “finally sacked”. Another described him as a “disgusting Zionist Jew” and “absolute filth”.
The posts were made over several months while Klarowski was publicly listed as a senior designer at Woven, the Tokyo-based mobility subsidiary fully owned and operated by Toyota Motor Corporation.
In one particularly disturbing message, Klarowski wrote: “Israeli Zionist Jews are the sickest, most disgusting, supremacist, genocidal and subhuman creatures on Earth… Calling them rats or pigs would only be offensive to these animals.”
Speaking to Jewish News, Berg said he had identified at least 11 abusive posts targeting him directly. “I was shocked by the scale and sheer depravity of the antisemitism posted on his accounts,” he said. “It just went on and on.”
Jewish News understands that Woven by Toyota is still investigating the matter, more than three weeks after it was first alerted. Despite repeated follow-ups, the company has not publicly addressed the posts or confirmed whether any disciplinary action has been taken.
Screenshots reviewed by Jewish News show Klarowski also maintained a second X account, which included a bio describing Israel as a “genocidal, Jewish, apartheid state” that “has to be destroyed”. He posted under multiple aliases and later deleted the accounts entirely after being contacted for comment.
Public records show Klarowski previously held senior design roles at Samsung and ITV before joining Woven in 2022. His now-deleted LinkedIn profile included support for the BDS movement and repeated claims that Israel is committing genocide.
Among the deleted tweets targeting Berg was one that read: “Your Middle East editor Raffi Berg, a Zionist Jew, is really dragging the BBC lower and lower into the sewers of state propaganda.”
A spokesperson for BBC said: “We condemn these antisemitic attacks on a member of staff. Such abuse is always unacceptable.”
Jewish News has contacted Toyota. Klarowski could not be reached.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.