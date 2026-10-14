Transition Advocate (Adulthood and Adult Support)

Summary

Kennedy Leigh, NW4 4HJ

Part Time: 21 Hours (over 3 days)

£34,000 – £38,000 (pro rata to £18,000 to £21,900 per annum

Monday 2 November 2026

Click here to download the full job description

About the Role

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Life doesn’t come with a guidebook, especially when you’re navigating the transition into adulthood.

At Norwood, we’re looking for a Transition Advocate for Young People & Adults to help young people, adults and their families navigate some of life’s most important decisions with confidence.

Working across our Children & Family Services and Adult Services, you’ll build trusted relationships with individuals and families, helping them understand their rights, explore their options, and access the support they need. Through independent advocacy, practical guidance and strengths-based coaching, you’ll empower people to speak up, make informed decisions and build greater confidence, independence and belonging.

This is a unique opportunity to shape a newly developed service that places people, not systems, at the centre of every conversation.

About Norwood

Founded in 1795, Norwood is the oldest Jewish charity in the UK. We support and empower neurodiverse children and their families and people with neurodevelopmental disabilities to live their best lives.

At Norwood, you will make a real difference every day. You will be part of a supportive and inclusive team where kindness is shown in how we care, respect shapes how we work together, belonging ensures everyone feels valued, and empowerment enables people to thrive.

We invest in your growth, care about your wellbeing, and give you the pride of knowing your work changes lives.

Who We’re Looking For

We’re looking for someone who believes that the right support at the right time can change a person’s future.

You may already work in advocacy, social care, education, health, community support or advice services and understand the challenges young people, adults and families can face when navigating complex systems and important life transitions.

You’ll enjoy building trusted relationships, listening with empathy, and helping people understand their rights, explore their options and make informed decisions. You know how to explain complex information in a clear and practical way, giving people the confidence to speak up and take the next step.

You’ll bring experience of supporting people through change, alongside a good understanding of adult social care, transition pathways and person-centred practice. You may also have knowledge of housing, health, employment, benefits or community services and understand how these services connect to improve people’s lives.

Most importantly, you’ll believe in empowering people rather than speaking for them. You’ll be passionate about promoting choice, independence and inclusion, helping every person you support feel heard, respected and able to live their best life.

Your Day to Day

You’ll:

Build trusted relationships with young people, adults, families and carers.

Support people through key life transitions, helping them understand their rights, choices and available support.

Prepare individuals for meetings, reviews, assessments and important decisions, ensuring they feel confident to express their views.

Provide practical guidance on adult social care, housing, health, education, employment, benefits and community services.

Deliver strengths-based coaching that builds confidence, independence and self-advocacy.

Facilitate workshops, drop-ins and group sessions that promote inclusion, wellbeing and community participation.

Work collaboratively with colleagues, local authorities, health professionals and community organisations to achieve the best outcomes.

Help identify gaps in services and contribute to the continued development of Norwood’s advocacy and transition support.

Qualifications, Training & Experience

You’ll Bring

A good understanding of adult social care, transition pathways and person-centred practice.

Experience supporting young adults and adults, families or carers within advocacy, advice, education, health, social care or community services.

Experience helping people to access the necessary support from local authorities, understand their rights and make informed decisions.

Strong communication and relationship-building skills, with the ability to explain complex information in a clear, practical and accessible way.

Experience facilitating workshops, group sessions or peer support networks.

Experience supporting people with disabilities, neurodivergence or learning disabilities through key life transitions.

It Would Strengthen Your Application If You Have

A relevant qualification, or equivalent experience in adult social care, in advocacy, coaching, social care, health, community support or advice services.

Training or qualifications in advocacy, safeguarding, trauma-informed practice, autism, ADHD, neurodiversity or learning disability, social or health care training.

Knowledge of housing, benefits, employment support or local community services.

Reward and Benefits

We believe great support starts with great staff. We offer:

Fully funded induction and ongoing training

21 days annual leave plus 8 Bank Holidays + Jewish Festival & Holy Days (pro rata for part time)

Enhanced parental pay

Employee Assistance Programme

Health cash plan covering dental, optical and therapy treatments, plus virtual GP access via My Medicash

Blue Light Card access

Cycle to Work scheme

£300 refer-a-friend bonus

Career development pathway

Free on-site parking

A supportive, experienced team and management culture

A bit more information: Our Children and Family Services support neurodivergent children and young people, those with learning disabilities, and their families to live fulfilling lives and participate fully in their communities.

We work alongside families to provide practical guidance, emotional support, advocacy and opportunities to build skills, confidence and connection. Through workshops, courses, peer support and individual family support, we help families navigate challenges, celebrate strengths and access the support they need.

Our approach is centred on the whole family. We recognise that when parents, carers, siblings and grandparents feel informed, connected and supported, children and young people are better able to thrive.

We also create opportunities for children and young people to develop friendships, build independence, try new experiences and enjoy meaningful activities through our Unity clubs and programmes.

Based at our fully accessible North London Hub, we support children and young people with a wide range of needs, including those with complex physical disabilities and medical requirements. With specialist facilities including a sensory room, soft play area and accessible outdoor space, we create environments where children and young people can feel safe, valued and included.

Safe Recruitment: Norwood is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children, and young people we support. This role is subject to safer recruitment checks in line with OFSTED, and appointment is conditional upon satisfactory pre-employment checks, including Right to Work in the UK and a DBS check appropriate to the role.

Email: careers@norwood.org.uk

Disclaimer: At Norwood, we welcome applications from a diverse range of candidates. At this time, Norwood is not a UK Home Office licensed sponsor and is unable to offer visa sponsorship.