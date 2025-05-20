UK travel to Israel surged 133% over Pesach

Israel’s tourism sector is on the up, with almost 15,000 visitors from the UK in April.

Visitors from the United Kingdom reached 14,700 in April 2025, a 133% increase compared to 6,300 recorded the previous April.

The numbers are still 37% below pre-conflict level highs in 2019 and 2023.

Michael Ben Baruch, UK director of the Israel Ministry of Tourism said: “This significant increase in UK visitors demonstrates the resilience of tourism to Israel and the enduring appeal of our country, particularly during festive periods. We are encouraged by this upward trajectory as we continue to work toward recovery.”

Adding momentum to the recovery, Wizz Air announced the resumption of its routes to Israel beginning May 15, with a full flight schedule. This development is part of a broader return of international carriers, with Lufthansa Group also resuming flights this week.

Israel predicts that approximately 1.4 million tourists will visit the country by the end of this year.