Trial of accused antisemitic child rapists begins in Paris
Last year, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy were charged after the rape and antisemitic abuse of a 12-year-old Jewish girl
The trial of boys accused of raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl as they hurled antisemitic abuse at her has begun in Paris.
Last June, French authorities confirmed that they had charged three people – two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old – in the wake of the attack, which shocked France.
The 12-year-old girl told police that she had been walking through a public garden near her home in the northwestern Parisian suburb of Courbevoie when she was accosted by the three boys, one of whom she had previously gone out with.
She was physically dragged to an isolated location and interrogated as to why she had not told the boy she had gone out with that she was Jewish.
She was allegedly subjected to antisemitic abuse, including being called a “dirty Jewess”, and was then raped by two of the boys. One held a lighter to her cheek and threatened to burn her, and the boys also threatened her with death if she told anyone about the rape, and then attempted to extort her, demanding that she meet them again and give them 200 Euros or else they would publicise videos of the attack. The defendants subsequently posted video footage of the attack online.
Last June, the two 13-year old boys were charged with gang rape, antisemitic insults and violence, and issuing death threats. The 12-year old was charged with antisemitic insults and violence and issuing death threats. At the time, media in France reported that at least one of the boys confessed to the attack, and that one of them was found in possession of a burnt Israeli flag. A medical examination of the girl confirmed that she had been raped.
The attack was widely condemned by French leaders at the time. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he had asked the Minster for Education, Nicole Belloubet, to ensure that schools held discussions on the topics of racism and antisemitism to prevent “hateful speech with serious consequences” from “infiltrating” classrooms. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal described the attack as “absolutely despicable, unbearable and unspeakable”, stating that “unfortunately, since 7 October, antisemitism has been on the rise again in our country.”
Marches were held by the French Jewish community in the wake of the attack. Signs held up by marchers included: “In France, in 2024, a young girl was raped because she was Jewish”. Others read: “She could have been your sister”.
The trial will be held behind closed doors due to the ages of the defendants, according to AFP.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.