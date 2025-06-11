Trial of accused antisemitic child rapists begins in Paris

The trial of boys accused of raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl as they hurled antisemitic abuse at her has begun in Paris.

Last June, French authorities confirmed that they had charged three people – two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old – in the wake of the attack, which shocked France.

The 12-year-old girl told police that she had been walking through a public garden near her home in the northwestern Parisian suburb of Courbevoie when she was accosted by the three boys, one of whom she had previously gone out with.

She was physically dragged to an isolated location and interrogated as to why she had not told the boy she had gone out with that she was Jewish.

She was allegedly subjected to antisemitic abuse, including being called a “dirty Jewess”, and was then raped by two of the boys. One held a lighter to her cheek and threatened to burn her, and the boys also threatened her with death if she told anyone about the rape, and then attempted to extort her, demanding that she meet them again and give them 200 Euros or else they would publicise videos of the attack. The defendants subsequently posted video footage of the attack online.

Last June, the two 13-year old boys were charged with gang rape, antisemitic insults and violence, and issuing death threats. The 12-year old was charged with antisemitic insults and violence and issuing death threats. At the time, media in France reported that at least one of the boys confessed to the attack, and that one of them was found in possession of a burnt Israeli flag. A medical examination of the girl confirmed that she had been raped.

The attack was widely condemned by French leaders at the time. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he had asked the Minster for Education, Nicole Belloubet, to ensure that schools held discussions on the topics of racism and antisemitism to prevent “hateful speech with serious consequences” from “infiltrating” classrooms. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal described the attack as “absolutely despicable, unbearable and unspeakable”, stating that “unfortunately, since 7 October, antisemitism has been on the rise again in our country.”

Marches were held by the French Jewish community in the wake of the attack. Signs held up by marchers included: “In France, in 2024, a young girl was raped because she was Jewish”. Others read: “She could have been your sister”.

The trial will be held behind closed doors due to the ages of the defendants, according to AFP.