Tributes for Jewish Barnet councillor Eva Greenspan after confirmation of her death
Former MP Mike Freer describes Greenspan as a 'truly wonderful colleague'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Tributes have poured in for long-serving Jewish Barnet Conservative councillor Eva Greenspan following her death.
First elected in 1990, Cllr Greenspan gave nearly four decades of public service, including serving as mayor in 2006, and for standing up for issues involving her local Jewish community.
Former Finchley and Golders Green MP Mike Freer said: “Eva was a truly wonderful colleague. Warm, supportive with a sharp intellect. Her many charitable endeavours went unrecognised and her support will be hard to replace. May her memory be a blessing.”
Conservative Group Leader, Cllr Peter Zinkin, said:“Since her first election in 1990, Eva has served the residents of her wards and the wider Barnet community unstintingly.
“Eva was a stalwart of Barnet Council and Barnet Conservatives. She was a fiercely dedicated councillor in Finchley who would not allow ill health to prevent her from serving her residents. She was constantly active and finding new ways to improve. There’s only one Eva Greenspan and her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of many of us. Eva was nothing short of exceptional. May her name be a blessing.”
Barnet Council Leader and Leader of the Barnet Labour Group, Cllr Barry Rawlings added: “Eva was a formidable member of the council and a strong voice for her residents and the community, serving them with tenacity and vigour. Her long service award was well deserved as recognition of her contribution to the civic life of Barnet over many decades. She will be sorely missed.”
Cllr Greenspan served in roles including chair of planning during her decades of service. Recently, she started a charity called Kosher School Meals. She was chair of Barnet Ramat Gan, strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between Barnet and its twin city, Israel’s Ramat Gan.
She was a governor for five schools, contributing to the strategic direction of educational institutions and striving to provide quality education for all students. Her governorship roles spanned more than 30 years.
She was trustee of multiple housing associations and worked to ensure affordable and quality housing was available to those in need.
Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Tony Vourou, said:“Eva Greenspan is remembered for her remarkable legacy serving our community with unwavering dedication. As a councillor and former Mayor, Cllr Eva Greenspan was a beacon of leadership, integrity, and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on our borough.
“Beyond her professional achievements, Eva was known for her kindness and approachability. She took the time to listen to the concerns of local residents, always striving to find solutions that benefited all.
“I, along with the mayoress and the mayoral office, express our sadness of the news of Eva’s passing and give our condolences to her family and wish them long life.”
Greenspan is survived by her children Natalie, Stephanie and Jason, as well as numerous grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Tributes will be paid at a full council meeting on 28 January.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.