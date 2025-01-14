Tributes for Jewish Barnet councillor Eva Greenspan after confirmation of her death

Tributes have poured in for long-serving Jewish Barnet Conservative councillor Eva Greenspan following her death.

First elected in 1990, Cllr Greenspan gave nearly four decades of public service, including serving as mayor in 2006, and for standing up for issues involving her local Jewish community.

Former Finchley and Golders Green MP Mike Freer said: “Eva was a truly wonderful colleague. Warm, supportive with a sharp intellect. Her many charitable endeavours went unrecognised and her support will be hard to replace. May her memory be a blessing.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Conservative Group Leader, Cllr Peter Zinkin, said:“Since her first election in 1990, Eva has served the residents of her wards and the wider Barnet community unstintingly.

“Eva was a stalwart of Barnet Council and Barnet Conservatives. She was a fiercely dedicated councillor in Finchley who would not allow ill health to prevent her from serving her residents. She was constantly active and finding new ways to improve. There’s only one Eva Greenspan and her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of many of us. Eva was nothing short of exceptional. May her name be a blessing.”

Barnet Council Leader and Leader of the Barnet Labour Group, Cllr Barry Rawlings added: “Eva was a formidable member of the council and a strong voice for her residents and the community, serving them with tenacity and vigour. Her long service award was well deserved as recognition of her contribution to the civic life of Barnet over many decades. She will be sorely missed.”

Cllr Greenspan served in roles including chair of planning during her decades of service. Recently, she started a charity called Kosher School Meals. She was chair of Barnet Ramat Gan, strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between Barnet and its twin city, Israel’s Ramat Gan.

She was a governor for five schools, contributing to the strategic direction of educational institutions and striving to provide quality education for all students. Her governorship roles spanned more than 30 years.

She was trustee of multiple housing associations and worked to ensure affordable and quality housing was available to those in need.

Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Tony Vourou, said:“Eva Greenspan is remembered for her remarkable legacy serving our community with unwavering dedication. As a councillor and former Mayor, Cllr Eva Greenspan was a beacon of leadership, integrity, and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on our borough.

“Beyond her professional achievements, Eva was known for her kindness and approachability. She took the time to listen to the concerns of local residents, always striving to find solutions that benefited all.

“I, along with the mayoress and the mayoral office, express our sadness of the news of Eva’s passing and give our condolences to her family and wish them long life.”

Greenspan is survived by her children Natalie, Stephanie and Jason, as well as numerous grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Tributes will be paid at a full council meeting on 28 January.