Tributes paid after death of Hertsmere’s Rabbi Alan Plancey

Former two-time mayor of Hertsmere and Conservative councillor Rabbi Alan Plancey died on Sunday at the age of 84.

Rabbi Plancey also served as minister at Borehamwood and Elstree Synagogue from 1976 until 2007, and was appointed emeritus rabbi in 2008.

A great-grandfather, he had served the residents of Borehamwood Brookmeadow since 2015 on Hertsmere borough council, having previously served as a Borehamwood county councillor from 2009 to 2021, where on his retirement he was made an honorary alderman of the county.

Rabbi Plancey was a leading activist in the Soviet Jewry campaign, a chaplain to the police for more than 30 years, and also chaplain to Luton Airport. In 2023 he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire for political and public service in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

In a statement on its website front page, Elstree and Borehamwood synagogue said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Rabbi Alan Plancey MBE, who served our community with dedication and warmth for over four decades. Rabbi Plancey touched so many lives through his kindness and commitment to helping others. We’ve set up an online book of condolences where you can share your memories and thoughts. Our thoughts are with Rebbetzin Miriam and the family during this difficult time.”

The United Synagogue said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of Rabbi Plancey’s death, noting that he and Rebbetzen Miriam built up BES from a modest community to the thriving, large kehilla we are blessed with today. Rabbi Plancey was also very involved in interfaith work, holding the role of interfaith relations in Chief Rabbi Sacks’ cabinet. In later years he devoted himself to supporting the wider Borehamwood community in his role as a councillor. We wish long life to his wife, Rebbetzen Miriam, his children Susy, Nechama, Meir and Nussi, his sister Phyllis and the whole family.”

Writing on Twitter/X, Conservative MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden spoke of his sadness at the news of Rabbi Plancey’s death, describing him as “a warm, kind and compassionate man. A pillar of Hertsmere’s Jewish community, its civic life and a dear political and personal friend of mine. May his memory be a blessing.”

Paying tribute, Hertsmere Conservative Association said: “Alan never considered stepping back from his life of public service and remained a truly dedicated public servant until his very last days, attending full council three weeks ago and various community events in the days before he was admitted to hospital.

Cllr Harvey Cohen, chairman of Hertsmere Conservatives, added: “Cllr Plancey was admired and respected by people of all politics and of none. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Miriam and family at this saddest of times. May his memory be a blessing.”

Alex Clarkson, Conservative councillor for Borehamwood Hillside wrote: “Cllr Plancey and I were the Conservative Councillors for Borehamwood from 2023, and what a great duo we were! I went to him for advice in my early days and was inspired by how admired and respected he was by people of all politics and of none in our town. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and my continued service to the residents of Borehamwood Hillside will be in honour of him.”

Fellow Conservative councillor Caroline Clapper said she was “deeply saddened by the loss of my colleague and dear friend Rabbi Alan Plancey MBE, who passed away yesterday. He will be deeply missed by us all. Thoughts and prayers are with Miriam, his wife, and his family. Wishing them all long life.”

Writing on behalf of St. Martins church in Shenley, Rev’d Sarah Marshall said she was “deeply saddened to hear the news that Alderman Rabbi Alan Plancey MBE has passed. I personally only knew Rabbi Alan for a couple of years, however during that short time I came to know him as a man with great warmth, humility and faith. He made a huge impact on this community and his legacy will live on through all who encountered him. It was truly an honour to have our paths meet.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, he will be hugely missed. May he rest in peace.”

Rabbi Chaim Hoch, on behalf of Elstree and Borehamwood Chabad, wrote: “Boruch Dayan Emet. A true loss for our community. Rabbi Plancey A”H built this community from the ground to where it is today…I am heartbroken over his passing and pray that his wife, family and the entire community are comforted from the giant loss. Please G-d may we share good news in the future.”

