Trump announces shock plan for the US to ‘take over’ Gaza
The US president spoke at a press conference alongside Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
President Donald Trump has said he wants the US to “take over” the Gaza Strip and create the “Riviera of the Middle East.”
Speaking at a White House press conference alongside the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump said:”The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too.
“We’ll love it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site… and get rid of the destroyed buildings [and] create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”
At one point in a press conference that shocked those who watched on, Trump claimed “everybody” he had discussed his Gaza plan with “loves it.”
The president claimed that he had spoken to the leaders of other Middle Eastern nations. “They really love the idea,” he said.
“I do see a long-term ownership position,” he added.
“And I see it bringing that stability to that part of the Middle East and every part of the Middle East… Everybody loves the idea of the US owning that piece of land, creating thousands of jobs.”
He later claimed the shock move would leave Gaza becoming the “Riviera of the Middle East” for the“world’s people” including Palestinians.
But earlier in the press conference the US president spoke of the resettlement of Palestinians from the “hell hole” of Gaza in countries elsewhere.
Trump said the U.S. would level destroyed buildings in Gaza and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”
Trump added Gaza’s population of roughly 1.8 million people should be transferred to countries “of interest with humanitarian hearts.”
He said on Tuesday that Gaza should not “go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that … lived a miserable existence there.”
Instead, he said Palestinians should go to other countries, without naming any specific countries.
“It could be sites or it could be one large site” where people would live “in comfort and peace”, he added. “They’re not going to be shot at and killed,”
Trump claimed that the “only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is that they have no alternative”.
He claimed the shock move had support elsewhere, including from other countries in the Middle East.
Trump added the rebuilding of Gaza could be “paid for by neighboring countries a great wealth.”
Asked whether he’d back Israel annexing the West Bank, Trump said he would lbe “making an announcement” on the matter at some point in the next four weeks.
“We’re discussing that with many of your representatives,” he said. “You’re represented very well… [but] we haven’t been taking the position on it yet.”
Netanyahu described Trump “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.”
“Your leadership has brought hostages home,” Netanyahu said, adding he had “confronted antisemitism, stopped funding UNRWA, and renewed maximum pressure against Iran.”
He praised Trump for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, and said that the president himself had brokered the Abraham Accords.
“You picked up right where you left off,” he said.
“You freed up munitions that had been withheld from Israel in the midst of a seven front war for our existence.”
Israel’s PM added: “Ladies and gentlemen, all this in just two weeks. Can you imagine where we will be in four years?”
