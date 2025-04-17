Trump ‘blocked Israeli strike on Iran ahead of Netanyahu visit’
President scrapped joint strike plans as Iran talks resume in Rome; Netanyahu caught off guard at White House
US President Donald Trump reportedly blocked Israeli proposals for coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, opting instead to pursue diplomacy, The New York Times has reported.
According to US and Israeli officials cited by the paper, Jerusalem had sought US backing for a week-long bombing campaign in May targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure, with American support seen as crucial for both operational success and defence against likely retaliation.
The original plan, which included Israeli commander raids, was later scaled down to focus on a broad aerial assault. It was abandoned after divisions within the Trump administration and signs that Iran was open to nuclear negotiations.
Netanyahu phoned Trump on 3 April to discuss the plans, but Trump declined to engage over the phone and instead invited him to the White House. During their Oval Office meeting on 7 April, Trump unexpectedly announced the launch of direct talks with Tehran, with Netanyahu seated beside him. Israeli officials later said they had not been informed in advance, and the move left the prime minister visibly out of sync with Trump on the Iran issue.
Sources briefed on the talks said Israeli officials had been “prepared” to carry out the strikes and “at times were optimistic that the United States would sign off.” In private, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu the US would not support a military option while diplomacy was underway.
Officials within the Trump administration are now divided. Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly favour negotiations to avoid risking US troops and economic fallout. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz advocate military pressure, arguing that Iran’s weakened position presents an opportunity to dismantle its nuclear capabilities.
The next round of US-Iran talks is scheduled for Saturday in Rome, mediated by Oman. Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, warned Tehran is “not far” from a nuclear weapon and emphasised that IAEA oversight is essential to any credible agreement.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that uranium enrichment was “non-negotiable”, in response to Witkoff’s statement that any deal must “eliminate” Iran’s ability to enrich and weaponise uranium.
