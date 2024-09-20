Trump claims if he fails to win US election Jewish people will ‘have a lot to do with loss’
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks out about dip in Jewish support at event titled Fighting Antisemitism
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Donald Trump is once again at the centre of controversy over comments about Jews after he claimed the community in America would be to blame if he loses the election to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
The Republican presidential candidate also repeated his claim that electoral defeat would lead to Israel ceasing to exist within two years.
In two speeches on Thursday evening, Trump made explicit reference to his lack of support amongst the Jewish community, according to recent polls.
“If I don’t win this election… the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss,” Trump declared at an event branded Fighting Antisemitism.
“I will put it to you very simply and gently: I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right, because you’re putting yourself in great danger,” he added.
During comments to the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, the former president said:””If I don’t win this election – and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40%, I mean, 60% of the people are voting for the enemy – Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years.”
Trump had been citing a poll that he said showed Harris polling at 60% among American Jews.
In a statement before the speech, Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, criticised Trump for at times associating with antisemites.
Trump has rejected all accusations of antisemitism, adding during his speeches on Thursday that he has a Jewish son-in-law.
