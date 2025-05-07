Trump claims three more hostages dead, but Israel insists 24 still alive

US President Donald Trump has claimed the number of living Israeli hostages in Gaza has dropped from 24 to 21, but Israel has pushed back, saying the official figure remains unchanged.

“As of today, it’s 21 [who are still alive]. Three have died,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, without offering further details.

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hostage envoy Gal Hirsch stated, “The number of living hostages held by Hamas remains at 24.”

An official with knowledge of the situation said the gap between the two figures is likely due to Israel’s policy of not updating the status of a hostage unless death has been definitively confirmed, even if intelligence strongly indicates a fatal outcome or there has been no sign of life since 7 October.

Hirsch said Hamas is currently holding 59 hostages: 24 presumed alive and 35 confirmed dead. Five of those being held are foreign nationals.

The update sparked renewed outrage among hostage families, many of whom said they were forced to learn such news from the media. Last week, Sara Netanyahu told journalists the number was “less than 24”, prompting backlash from relatives. Trump repeated that claim days later and has now given a specific figure for the first time.

In response to criticism, Hirsch stressed his office remains in regular contact with families and is always available for updates and clarification.

Talks over a hostage release deal have been deadlocked since March, with Israel demanding a phased agreement tied to a temporary ceasefire and Hamas proposing a full release of all 59 hostages in exchange for a permanent end to the war.

Despite the impasse, the Israeli security cabinet approved plans on Sunday for a broader military campaign aimed at reoccupying Gaza. The operation is on hold after Trump’s 13-16 May regional visit.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday, “I hope we make progress. I hope we get everyone out. I talk to Qatar, Egypt, and Israel almost every day. President Trump wants to get the hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to get the hostages. We are working in a concerted way.”