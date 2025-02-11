Trump gives Hamas ultimatum for release of all hostages

Donald Trump has warned that if all the Israeli hostages held in Gaza are not returned by Saturday at noon any deal should be cancelled and “all hell break out”.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office late on Monday, the US president hinted he might withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if those countries do not agree to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

Trump said: “As far as I’m concerned, if all the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday 12 o’clock – I think it’s an appropriate time – I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Trump said the hostages should be released “not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two”.

“We want them all back. I’m speaking for myself. Israel can override it, but for myself, Saturday at 12 o’clock – and if they’re not here, all hell is going to break out,” he said.

Trump indicated he had not spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu about the timeline he suggested.

Asked what he was doing to make sure his his demands were me, Trump said: “You’ll find out. And they’ll find out too. Hamas will find out what I mean. These are sick people.”

He also blasted as “terrible” a statement by Hamas cited Israeli violations for halting the ceasefire and hostage exchange.

On Tuesday Downing Street said the Prime Minister “shares” President Trump’s desire for the ceasefire to sustain and for Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

Asked directly about the US president’s threat to allow “all hell to break loose” if all hostages are not released by noon on Saturday, Keir Starmer’s spokesperson added:”We are in close contact with the US administration on this issue, including the wider situation in the Middle East, and will continue to work with the US to progress these priorities.”

They added:”We all want to see the ceasefire agreement completed, for all the hostages to be released and for more aid to get into Gaza.”

Admitting the deal between Israel and Hamas was a “fragile” one, the No.10 spokesperson said the UK continued to work with allies in attempts to sustain the ceasefire, and the hostage releases.