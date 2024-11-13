Trump gives top role to ally of Israel’s settler movement

Donald Trump has announced that long-time ally of the settler movement Mike Huckabee will be the next US ambassador to Israel.

Meanwhile Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency, it was confirmed.

Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will work outside government to offer the White House “advice and guidance” and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to government never seen before.”

In a further new appointment, Trump confirmed the appointment of real estate investor Steven Witkoff to be his special envoy to the Middle East.

In one of several announcements ahead of the new president taking office in January, Huckabee, 69 – one of the evangelical Christian community’s most ardent supporters of Israel – became the first non-Jew in the role since 2008.

“He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!” Trump said in a statement, as he confirmed the appointment.

In a new interview Huckabee praised Trump saying there had never been a president “who has been more helpful in securing an understanding of the sovereignty of Israel, from the moving of the embassy, recognition of the Golan Heights, and Jerusalem as the capital, no one has done more than President Trump and I fully expect that will continue.”

It was during a 2017 visit to the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim that Huckabee told reporters: “There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a West Bank — It’s Judea and Samaria. There’s no such thing as a settlement — They’re communities, they’re neighborhoods, they’re cities. There’s no such thing as an occupation.”

Huckabee has previously described the two-state solution as “irrational”.

He has also called Israel’s claim to the West Bank stronger than American ties to Manhattan .

Critical of Palestinian nationalism, Huckabee has said:”“The idea that they have a long history, dating back hundreds or thousands of years, is not true.”

Huckabee has previously served as Trump’s White House press secretary, and as Arkansas governor from 1996 to 2007.

New Middle East envoy Witkoff has been Trump’s regular golf partner and was seen as a conduit to the Jewish business community during his winning presidential campaign.

“Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud,” Trump said in a statement.

Musk said of his new role:“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!”

He promised also to keep “a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars”.