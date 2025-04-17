Trump: I’m not in a rush to attack Iran

Donald Trump has said he is “not in a rush” to attack Iran, after being asked about reports that he waved off a planned strike by Israel on the Tehran regime’s nuclear

Responding to claims Israel was poised to conduct a major attack on Iranian nuclear facilities before the President chose to start negotiations with Tehran earlier this month, Trump said:”I wouldn’t say I waved off an attack on Iran but I am not in a rush to do it.”

The New York Times said the Israeli strike would have entailed a sustained bombing campaign, with US assistance, and could have been launched next month.

Responding at a White House press conference Trump said that if Iran entered into talks “it’s going to be very good for them.”

But he added there was still a “second option” which “would be very bad for Iran.”

Expressing admiration for the Iranian people, Trump said:”I don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt anybody,I really don’t.

“But Iran can’t have nuclear weapons, it’s pretty simple.”