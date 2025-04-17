Trump: I’m not in a rush to attack Iran
US president is asked about reports he 'waved off' at possible attack by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear facilities
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Donald Trump has said he is “not in a rush” to attack Iran, after being asked about reports that he waved off a planned strike by Israel on the Tehran regime’s nuclear
Responding to claims Israel was poised to conduct a major attack on Iranian nuclear facilities before the President chose to start negotiations with Tehran earlier this month, Trump said:”I wouldn’t say I waved off an attack on Iran but I am not in a rush to do it.”
The New York Times said the Israeli strike would have entailed a sustained bombing campaign, with US assistance, and could have been launched next month.
Responding at a White House press conference Trump said that if Iran entered into talks “it’s going to be very good for them.”
But he added there was still a “second option” which “would be very bad for Iran.”
Expressing admiration for the Iranian people, Trump said:”I don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt anybody,I really don’t.
“But Iran can’t have nuclear weapons, it’s pretty simple.”
