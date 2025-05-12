Trump reportedly becoming frustrated with Netanyahu over Gaza war

Israel and America have both attempted to play down claims of a growing rift between US President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu over the war against Hamas in Gaza.

But multiple sources continued to insist there was a growing frustration in the US at Netanyahu’s single mindedapproach to the conflict.

On Monday Hamas said it would later today release the last living American hostage in Gaza Edan Alexander, a US-Israeli soldier who was kidnapped on 7 October 2023.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The announcement followed direct talks between representatives of the terror group and the US the previous day. Trump had confirmed in a social media post writing that Alexander, 21, “is coming home to his family”.is coming home to his family”.

“This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones,” the US president added.

Hamas confirmed the hostage release just one day before Trump begins a tour of the Middle East.

Reports in Israel on Sunday suggested US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had recently told families of hostages held in Gaza that he disagrees with Israel’s approach to the war in the Strip, and believes reaching a new ceasefire and hostage release deal is the correct next step to take.

According to Channel 12, Witkoff told the families that the US “wants to return the hostages, but Israel is not ready to end the war.”

“Israel is prolonging the war, even though we do not see where further progress can be made,” Witkoff said, according to the report, which cited sources who attended the meeting.

Witkoff was reportedly involved in talks with Hamas, Qatar, Egypt and Israel on a hostage deal and longer-term calm.

Trump is also embarking on a Middle East tour on Tuesday — which includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates but not Israel, but American officials insist it is shaped by a focus on economic ties, not a slight against the Jewish state.

“His first trip is about economic opportunity. That’s where his focus is,” US ambassador to Israel Mick Huckabee said last week.

““What he’s doing is not because he’s snubbing Israel… he’s spent more time with the prime minister of Israel than he has with any other world leader. I think that says a lot.”

Huckabee sought to reassure Israelis that Trump remains a strong supporter of the country. “I would just say to people, ‘relax, calm down, Donald Trump loves you… he’s got your back.’”

Israel responded to the release of Gaza hostage Alexander saying The office of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the release of Gaza hostage Alexander in a statement saying : “The US has informed Israel of Hamas’s intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange.

“The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted. Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented.”

In a later statement, his office added: “Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan.”

Alexander was taken captive from his tank during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, during which terrorists killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages back to the Strip, sparking the ongoing war. He has been held in Gaza for over 580 days.

He is one of 59 total captives still held by Palestinian terror groups.

Trump was also facing criticism over claims he is ready to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week.

American officials say it could be converted into a potential presidential aircraft.

The Qatari government said a final decision had not been made, AP reports.

However, Trump defended the idea – what would amount to a US President accepting a valuable gift from a foreign government – as a fiscally shrewd move for the country.

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump posted on social media.