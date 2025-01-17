Trump selects Mel Gibson as ‘special envoy’ to Hollywood

Actor Mel Gibson has been appointed by President elect Donald Trump as one of three special envoys to Hollywood.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said it was “my honour” to select “these three very talented people” as ambassadors to the global entertainment hub known as Tinsel Town to make it “bigger, better and stronger”, adding that it was a “great but very troubled place”.

He added: “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK-BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

In 2006, a drunk Gibson, known for Braveheart, Mad Max, Lethal Weapon and controversial biopic The Passion of the Christ’ made antisemitic remarks after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. “F*****g Jews,” he shouted. “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.”

The day after his arrest, the actor apologised for the incident, calling his statements “despicable.”

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Monday.