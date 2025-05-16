Trump visits Abu Dhabi synagogue and interfaith site as Middle East tour ends
Former US president hails “great unity” at Abrahamic Family House alongside UAE tolerance minister
Former US President Donald Trump visited the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, touring its mosque, church, and synagogue in a show of support for religious coexistence as he concluded a three-country Middle East tour.
Accompanied by UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Trump walked through the interfaith complex – which houses Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque, and St. Francis Church.
“Amazing,” he said after exiting the synagogue.
While signing the guest book, Trump was asked if he had a message for the Emirati people.
“Just a message of unity,” he replied. “When you look at what we’ve just seen, it’s a great unity, great faith. They’re incredible people with a tremendous leader. He’s a friend of mine.”
The visit marked the final stop on Trump’s regional tour, which included stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar for talks on Gaza, Iran, and trade. He announced major investment and defence deals, with a proposed ‘freedom zone’ in Gaza, and hinted at a new Iran nuclear offer.
Built on Saadiyat Island, the complex is intended as a symbol of interfaith harmony and is one of the UAE’s most prominent post-accord projects. It includes shared spaces for dialogue, learning, and exhibitions, alongside its three places of worship.
