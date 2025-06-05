Two hostages’ bodies brought back to Israel from southern Gaza

Israeli has recovered the bodies of Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, and her husband Gadi Haggai, 72, who were abducted and killed on 7 October, the IDF has confirmed.

The couple, dual Israeli-American citizens, were attacked by gunmen at Kibbutz Nir Oz. Judi also held Canadian citizenship. Their bodies were located in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis and returned to Israel for forensic identification.

The Haggais were declared dead in December, with Israeli officials stating their bodies were being held by Hamas. Their remains were retrieved following an intelligence-led operation involving the IDF and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

While full details remain classified, Israeli Army Radio reported that key intelligence came from the interrogation of a captured Palestinian terrorist.

Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife “send their condolences” to the families of the murdered couple. “Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed,” he said, praising the “determined and successful operation” and reaffirming Israel’s commitment to returning all hostages — living and deceased.

The Haggai family said the couple had “gone out for a walk on the morning of that cursed Saturday and never returned.” They added: “We welcome the closure and their return to a proper burial at home, in Israel.”

Judi, an English teacher, and Gadi, who previously worked in the kibbutz kitchen, were last seen in a video sent to a group chat on the morning of the attack. They were sheltering in a field as rockets flew overhead and gunfire echoed in the background.

Later, Judi messaged friends and relatives that both she and Gadi had been wounded. According to their daughter, Iris Weinstein Haggai, her mother told her they had been “shot by terrorists on a motorcycle and that my dad was wounded really bad.” She added: “Paramedics tried to send her an ambulance. The ambulance got hit by a rocket.”

An Israeli military official said: “We will keep doing the utmost for the mission of bringing our hostages back — the living, to reunite with their families, and the deceased to dignified burial. We will deploy all the methods and tools in our disposal for this goal.”