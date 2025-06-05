Two hostages’ bodies brought back to Israel from southern Gaza
Judi Weinstein Haggai and her husband Gadi were retrieved following an intelligence-led operation involving the IDF and the Shin Bet
Israeli has recovered the bodies of Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, and her husband Gadi Haggai, 72, who were abducted and killed on 7 October, the IDF has confirmed.
The couple, dual Israeli-American citizens, were attacked by gunmen at Kibbutz Nir Oz. Judi also held Canadian citizenship. Their bodies were located in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis and returned to Israel for forensic identification.
The Haggais were declared dead in December, with Israeli officials stating their bodies were being held by Hamas. Their remains were retrieved following an intelligence-led operation involving the IDF and the Shin Bet internal security agency.
While full details remain classified, Israeli Army Radio reported that key intelligence came from the interrogation of a captured Palestinian terrorist.
Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife “send their condolences” to the families of the murdered couple. “Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed,” he said, praising the “determined and successful operation” and reaffirming Israel’s commitment to returning all hostages — living and deceased.
The Haggai family said the couple had “gone out for a walk on the morning of that cursed Saturday and never returned.” They added: “We welcome the closure and their return to a proper burial at home, in Israel.”
Judi, an English teacher, and Gadi, who previously worked in the kibbutz kitchen, were last seen in a video sent to a group chat on the morning of the attack. They were sheltering in a field as rockets flew overhead and gunfire echoed in the background.
Later, Judi messaged friends and relatives that both she and Gadi had been wounded. According to their daughter, Iris Weinstein Haggai, her mother told her they had been “shot by terrorists on a motorcycle and that my dad was wounded really bad.” She added: “Paramedics tried to send her an ambulance. The ambulance got hit by a rocket.”
An Israeli military official said: “We will keep doing the utmost for the mission of bringing our hostages back — the living, to reunite with their families, and the deceased to dignified burial. We will deploy all the methods and tools in our disposal for this goal.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.