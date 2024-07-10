Two Israeli civilians killed in Hezbollah rocket attack in Golan Heights
12 civilians and 16 soldiers have been killed in northern Israel since Hezbollah began attacking Israel on October 8.
Two Israeli civilians were killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack in the Golan Heights on Tuesday.
The two victims, Noa, 46 and Nir Baranes, 46, were killed when a rocket hit their vehicle near the Nafah Junction. They leave three children behind.
Hezbollah fired 40 rockets at the Golan Heights and northern Israel on Tuesday, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguard earlier in the day on the Beirut-Damascus highway.
On Tuesday evening, IDF said Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure “in the area of Qabrikha from which the projectiles were launched toward the area of the Golan Heights” as well as Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
Tuesday overnight, Israeli airstrikes also targeted two “terrorist infrastructure sites of Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Array in the areas of Janta deep in Lebanon and Baraachit in southern Lebanon,” as well as a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Kfarkela.
Israel has killed more than 360 members of Hezbollah in attacks across Lebanon since October 8.
