Two Labour MPs denied entry to Israel and deported

Two Labour MPs have been denied entry to Israel and deported after being accused of “spreading lies.”

The Israeli immigration ministry said Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were refused entry to the country because they were suspected of plans to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the MPs’ detention was “unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning”.

Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, had flown to the country from Luton airport on Saturday.

The Israeli embassy in the UK said the MPs were denied entry to Israel “after accusing Israel of false claims, calling for a boycott, spreading lies, and actively promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers while supporting campaigns aimed at boycotting the State of Israel.”

A statement added: “The visit was intended to provoke, harm Israeli citizens, and spread falsehoods about them. It is Israel’s responsibility to prevent the entry of such individuals (just as is the practice in the United Kingdom).”

Foreign Secretary Lammy added: “I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.