Two men deny setting fire to east London synagogue
Old Bailey hears explosions were followed by a fire at the former Jewish place of worship in Whitechapel
Two men have pleaded not guilty to an alleged arson attack on a former synagogue in east London, where two explosions were reportedly heard before a fire broke out.
Dominic Charles-Turner, 31, and Moses Edwards, 45, are accused of targeting the East London Central Synagogue in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, on 5 May.
The building has been closed since 2020 but still displayed Jewish symbols when the alleged attack took place.
According to the BBC, two explosions were followed by a fire at the synagogue’s entrance and gates.
At the time, the building was being sold to a Muslim community group, which planned to turn it into a mosque and community centre.
Both men, who are from east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, where they denied damaging property belonging to Federation Synagogue while being reckless as to whether lives could be put at risk.
They were remanded in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to begin on 28 April 2027, which is expected to last up to three weeks.
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