Two newly elected Jewish Labour MPs handed ministerial roles

Two newly elected female Jewish MPs have immediately been handed ministerial roles by prime minister Keir Starmer.

Sarah Sackman who won the Finchley and Golders Green seat at last week’s election has been appointed as Solicitor General, the deputy to the Attorney General, who is the government’s chief legal adviser.

While Georgia Gould, who won in Queens Park and Maida Vale, has been appointed as a parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Promotions to junior ministerial roles so soon after being elected to parliament are rare.

By handing them to Sackman and Gould, Starmer is showing how much faith he has in the two women.

Sackman, a barrister specialising in planning and local government law, is likely to now play a key role in Labour’s pledge to unlock regulations around house building and on-shore windfarms, in order to help spark growth in the UK economy.

She has been a colleague of new Attorney General Richard Hermer, who is also Jewish, at Matrix Chambers, but he will become a member of the House of Lords.

Sackman is a member of New North London synagogue.

Gould has been leader of Camden Council as well as a regular attendee at West London synagogue.

Her new role will see her ensure that the business of government is carried out.

She is the daughter of Gail Rebuck and the late Blair-era strategist Philip Gould, and like Sackman is also a member of the Jewish Labour Movement.

Writing on X after he ministerial role was confirmed Sackman said: “After 14 years of Conservative government we need to restore people’s trust in the rule of law and in the integrity of politics.”

She added: “I am truly honoured to have been asked to serve as Solicitor General – it brings great responsibility.“My constituents deserve to see change both on the ground in Finchley and Golders Green, and in the integrity of Westminster politics. It is now my job to help deliver both.”

Baroness Merron, former Baord of Deputies chief executive is also made a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Patient Safety and Life Sciences.