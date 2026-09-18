Two thousand Dutch Christians rally in Amsterdam in support of Israel

Confrontations broke out between police and pro-Palestinian protestors on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Thursday, 17 September as demonstrators attempted to disrupt a rally in support of Israel.

Thousands of evangelical Christian Dutch supporters of Israel had braved heavy rains to crowd the historic square for a ‘Stand Up for Israel’ solidarity gathering and speak out against antisemitism.

The Jerusalem Post reported that thirty-six buses brought hundreds of them from towns and villages like Nijkerk, Urk and Katwijk, in what is known as the Dutch “Bible belt.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speakers included SGP (Reformed Political Party) leader Chris Stoffer and Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs.

In a statement posted on Twitter/X, Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Vapni, who recorded a video message of thanks to the crowd, wrote: “Despite the rain and wind, our amazing Christian friends didn’t back down—they rolled out our flag in Dam Square in Amsterdam yesterday. We thank them for their support and salute their unwavering commitment!”

The Amsterdam Palestina Coalitie had called for a simultaneous counter-demonstration, but were denied permission by Mayor Femke Halsema on safety grounds. Whilst they were assigned a site around 500 metres away, the court-ordered ban was ignored by activists who entered Dam Square, with an estimated 13 of them arrested by police.

Widely shared video footage posted online shows furious pro-Israel demonstrators pulling down a PLO flag from the H&M clothing store’s building near the square, as cheers can be heard from the crowd gathered below.

At the end of August 2026, Israel expelled Dutch representatives from an international centre coordinating work connected to Gaza after the Netherlands banned goods produced in Israeli settlements.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the decision, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was a response to what he described as a series of anti-Israel measures adopted by the Dutch government.

Reports this week suggest Israel is now considering additional steps against the Netherlands over its decision after a court in The Hague rejected a legal attempt to stop the measure.