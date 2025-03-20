Two women charged with race hate offences after Palestine Solidarity Campaign demo

Two women have been charged with intending or likely to stir up racial hatred at a march organised by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

Hadjer Boumazouna 27, and Fatiha Boumazouna 53, both from Croydon, are both due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 March, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The charges – under Sec 18(1) of the Public Order Act – relate to an incident near Trafalgar Square during a march organised by the PSC on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

The two women attended a police station and were arrested on 29 October 2023 after an appeal was issued on the Met’s X account.