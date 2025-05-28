UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem ‘provocations’

The United Arab Emirates has summoned Israel’s ambassador Yossi Shelley to protest what it described as “shameful and offensive” actions against Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incidents – which happened during Jerusalem Day – were a “serious provocation and incitement against Muslims” and broke the sanctity of one of the world’s holiest places.

In a statement on Wednesday, the UAE condemned repeated attacks by Israeli extremists and warned that growing hatred and violence risked making the region even more unstable. It urged Israel to take responsibility, punish those involved – including officials – and stop using Jerusalem for political or religious agendas.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The ministry warned that if Israel fails to act, it could be seen as tacit approval of the incidents.

The UAE also called for respect for Jordan’s role in protecting Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock, and said the status quo must not be undermined.

Abu Dhabi stressed that Jerusalem should remain a place of peace and coexistence and said all countries must protect religious sites and follow international law.