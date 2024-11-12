UJIA helping to fund first-time Israel tourers
The charity, in partnership with Jerusalem-based Mosaic Teens, will offer a subsidy of £2,200 to some applicants for next summer's program.
UJIA is offering financial assistance to Israel tour applicants who have never visited the country before.
The charity, in partnership with Jerusalem-based non-profit organisation Mosaic Teens, will offer a subsidy of £2,200 to applicants when applications for next summer open on Monday 9th December.
Qualifying recipients will include those who have never been to Israel before, not previously been on a youth movement residential experience or live outside Jewish communal centres in the UK.
UJIA Israel Experience Adam Waters said: “We are continuously looking for new ways to support this key rite of passage experience and are delighted to be able to add this new funding opportunity. Israel Tour has been one of the formative experiences in our community for decades, and we want to ensure this programme and the positive impact it has is safeguarded for all.”
Stressing the importance of connection between young people and Israel, UJIA chief executive Mandie Winston said: “It remains as vital as ever to ensuring the future leadership pipeline of the Jewish community. That is why UJIA has been working with key partners to enable impactful volunteering and educational experiences in Israel since the attacks of 7th October, including a full summer of Israel Experiences in 2024.”
She added: “We are very pleased that for summer 2025 UJIA will provide the necessary matching funding to unlock support from Mosaic Teens for Israel Tour, creating a new subsidy for young people who have had fewer opportunities to engage with Jewish community life.”
Alana Ebin, director of Mosaic Teens, said: “Travel to Israel has always been deeply important, but since 7th October it has become vital. We are determined to provide Jewish teens across the world with the opportunity to experience Israel firsthand and forge connections with the land, its people, and the global Jewish community.”
- UJIA Israel Experience will continue to offer bursaries and interest-free loans to ensure no young person misses out on the programme due to financial circumstances. Eligibility for either is not affected by receiving a new subsidy. For more details, click here
